NEW Alex Pereira Gets Called An ‘Assh*le’ By Neighbor While Showing Off His New Lamborghini

UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC - June 14, 2026 : Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse PXImages) WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex IMAGO / PxImages

Alex Pereira’s Lamborghini reveal took an unexpected turn when a neighbor branded the UFC star an “assh*le,” adding an awkward twist to his latest social media moment.

The UFC was struggling to produce a star after names like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from the sport. Later, Alex Pereira stepped in and became one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Brazilian superstar even entered the top 15 for highest gate sales in UFC history. Through his stardom, the Brazilian fighter has generated huge money as well, and with those big paychecks, ‘Poatan’ has added some luxury cars to his garage. Recently, Pereira shared a hilarious moment involving one of his loud cars. Alex Pereira's New Lamborghini Sparks Hilarious Reaction From Angry Neighbor Pereira was recording a video of his new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ when his neighbor suddenly called him an "assh*le." Pereira shared the awkward moment on social media and joked about having a jealous neighbor. The Lamborghini Aventador is one of the loudest cars out there, but while the Brazilian fighter was shooting the video, the car was turned off, and his neighbor still talked badly about him. The 38-year-old didn't respond to the neighbor.

Meanwhile, the former light heavyweight champion hasn't had the best year so far, as he was brutally knocked out by Ciryl Gane at the White House. Now he is facing Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, and this fight is going to be a deciding moment for how his career unfolds at heavyweight. Henry Cejudo Slams UFC For Giving Alex Pereira Undeserved Title Shots The former UFC champ believes 'Poatan' and Josh Hokit have skipped the line for UFC title shots. He feels Pereira should win at least two or three more fights before getting another opportunity, especially after losing to Ciryl Gane. He stated, “You skipped the line long enough, you had your opportunity against Ciryl Gane and then you lost. Yeah, there were illegal blows. But man, that jab from Gane wobbled you. Like we kind of saw where the fight was more likely going.” He also criticized Hokit getting a title shot, saying the UFC is focusing more on what casual fans want because wild matchups sell. "The Incredible Hok" is now set to face Gane for the belt, and many fans are not happy with the matchmaking.