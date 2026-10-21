Conor McGregor has not stopped looking back on his career, continuing his string of motivational social media posts.

Conor McGregor has, once again, reflected on his MMA accomplishments. This time, he has focused both on self-belief and the historic impact of his arrival in the UFC, which ultimately led to an explosion in the Irish MMA scene.

Conor McGregor thinks back on his pursuit of greatness

Before Conor McGregor, there were no high-profile Irish MMA fighters. Certainly none that got anywhere near a UFC title. However, his blend of thrilling performances and charismatic trash talk made him a promotional lightning rod in the UFC. As he often said back in his featherweight days, he didn't sign with the UFC to be just another roster member. He did so to rise to the top and he did, not only becoming the promotion's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, but the biggest star in MMA history.

Now, years later, McGregor has identified the traits that helped him achieve everything he has, and what separated him from his contemporaries. First, he highlights his bulletproof self-belief, then the willingness to pour all of his effort into his goals.