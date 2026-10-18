Dana White Shuts Down Sean Strickland Contract Concerns With One Blunt Reminder

Dana White has addressed concerns surrounding Sean Strickland’s UFC contract, delivering a blunt reminder that makes the promotion’s position on the situation clear.

Over the last few weeks, Sean Strickland’s frustration with UFC fighter pay has been making headlines. He pointed out that Conor McGregor made $30 million for a fight that lasted just 30 seconds, while other fighters aren't paid anywhere close to that. Not only that, the middleweight champ said he is thinking about moving up to 205 pounds, finishing his UFC contract and fighting Jake Paul for bigger money. Meanwhile, addressing this Dana White cleared the confusion and stated there is no issue between Strickland and UFC.

Dana White Dismisses Any Issues With Sean Strickland’s Contract

White was asked about the comments after the Fight Night event in Edmonton, Canada, and he waved them off. "There's absolutely no issues with his contract. He just signed his contract in May," White said.

Strickland last fought at UFC 328 in May, where he won back the middleweight title with a split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev. Before that, he beat Anthony Hernandez by third-round TKO. Strickland was earlier reported to be fighting Nassourdine Imavov for the title, but the pay issues have put that on pause. He has also threatened to walk away from the UFC.