Grant Dawson opened up about the illegal headshots during his fight against Nurullo Aliev and praised the referee for stopping the shots.

Securing a hard-fought victory inside the Octagon often requires overcoming unexpected turbulence, and American lightweight Grant Dawson faced plenty of it during his recent outing.

Stepping into UFC 333 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Dawson weathered an early storm to hand rising prospect Nurullo Aliev the first loss of his professional MMA career. Dawson controlled the grueling three-round contest with constant grappling pressure, relying on five landed takedowns and heavy top control to earn a 29-27 unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards. However, the defining turning point of the opening frame revolved around a series of illegal strikes that left Dawson briefly confused about the fight's status.

After being knocked down early in the first round, Dawson found himself defending under heavy fire. During the exchange, referee Marc Goddard halted the action and deducted a point from Aliev for landing strikes to the back of the head. Speaking on the post-fight broadcast, Dawson admitted he initially misinterpreted the referee's intervention while gathering himself.