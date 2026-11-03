Grant Dawson Breaks Down the Illegal Head Shots and Ref Confusion in Recent Win
Grant Dawson opened up about the illegal headshots during his fight against Nurullo Aliev and praised the referee for stopping the shots.
Securing a hard-fought victory inside the Octagon often requires overcoming unexpected turbulence, and American lightweight Grant Dawson faced plenty of it during his recent outing.
Stepping into UFC 333 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Dawson weathered an early storm to hand rising prospect Nurullo Aliev the first loss of his professional MMA career. Dawson controlled the grueling three-round contest with constant grappling pressure, relying on five landed takedowns and heavy top control to earn a 29-27 unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards. However, the defining turning point of the opening frame revolved around a series of illegal strikes that left Dawson briefly confused about the fight's status.
After being knocked down early in the first round, Dawson found himself defending under heavy fire. During the exchange, referee Marc Goddard halted the action and deducted a point from Aliev for landing strikes to the back of the head. Speaking on the post-fight broadcast, Dawson admitted he initially misinterpreted the referee's intervention while gathering himself.
"He landed one clean shot, and I was trying to get my wits about me, and I heard the ref yelling, and I was like, oh my goodness, he’s gonna stop the fight," Dawson explained.
Once the stoppage rationale became clear, Dawson realized the illegal blows were responsible for the agonizing pain he felt.
" is like no back of the head and I’m like ‘ohhh yeah back of the head, my head is killing me.’ Jason Herzog is my favorite ref, but this guy is up there for sure."
Navigating the Lightweight Rankings
The point deduction strictly penalized Aliev's infractions and rewarded Dawson's resilience as he adjusted his strategy for the remaining rounds. By neutralizing Aliev's undefeated record and improving his own record to 25-3-1, Dawson reaffirmed his status as a persistent threat in the lightweight division.