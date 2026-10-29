The former welterweight champion believes he could have defeated Georges St-Pierre in his prime as he weighed in on the all-time rankings debate.

In a recent episode of the Pound-For-Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman made a blunt point, arguing that “greatest of all time” should be changed to “greatest of your time.”

However, Usman has taken the debate a step further, claiming he could have defeated St-Pierre in his prime.

Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre are widely regarded as two of the greatest welterweights in UFC history. Their records are often compared, with Usman matching GSP’s record for the longest winning streak in UFC welterweight history with 12 consecutive victories.

He believes that someone from a newer generation can beat any old fighter at their prime. According to Usman, every generation has a fighter who dominates their era, and he believes he could have defeated Georges St-Pierre in his prime. However, Usman clarified that this was his personal opinion and acknowledged that others were free to disagree.

“There’s no greatest of all time. It’s greatest of your time. Each generation, each time, there’s a different champion, there’s a different guy that masters their time and they become the greatest of that time. I am a humongous fan of Georges St-Pierre, and I think Georges St-Pierre is great,” Usman said.

“I think in his time he was the greatest. And being the competitor that I am, that I was, I think in my time I was good enough to beat him. But that is my opinion. That’s not saying that’s exactly what would have happened. I’m sure he felt, because he was a dog, he felt he could have definitely beat everybody,” he added.

More on Usman and GSP

GSP holds a 26-2 professional record and made nine consecutive title defenses during his career. He also won UFC titles in two divisions: welterweight and middleweight. St-Pierre retired from MMA after winning the middleweight title in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman holds a 21-5 record and remains active, but he has struggled since losing to Leon Edwards in 2022. He has gone 1-4 in his last five fights and recently lost in his middleweight debut.

When it comes to the GOAT debate, GSP competed for over two decades and won titles in two UFC divisions. He lost only twice and made more consecutive title defenses than Usman. As a result, St-Pierre has a stronger overall resume in the GOAT debate.