Most fighters spend years grinding in the UFC before seeing life-changing money, yet heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit is already living like a seasoned superstar just one year after making his promotional debut.

Ahead of his main event clash against heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, the 29-year-old contender revealed that his rapid rise inside the octagon has translated into serious financial rewards. Hokit recently purchased a seven-figure home in California alongside a brand-new matte black Lamborghini Urus, a dream he held onto back when he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons grinding on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

"The money’s good right now," Hokit said on the Double Coverage Podcast. "That’s all you saw in the parking lot and I was like, 'One day I’m gonna get that.'"