Josh Hokit Buys Lamborghini and Seven-Figure House After One Year in the UFC
Josh Hokit has achieved his financial dreams just one year into the UFC as he revealed his recent purchases include a house and a Lamborghini.
Most fighters spend years grinding in the UFC before seeing life-changing money, yet heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit is already living like a seasoned superstar just one year after making his promotional debut.
Ahead of his main event clash against heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, the 29-year-old contender revealed that his rapid rise inside the octagon has translated into serious financial rewards. Hokit recently purchased a seven-figure home in California alongside a brand-new matte black Lamborghini Urus, a dream he held onto back when he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons grinding on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
"The money’s good right now," Hokit said on the Double Coverage Podcast. "That’s all you saw in the parking lot and I was like, 'One day I’m gonna get that.'"
Who says the UFC does not pay its fighters well? Hokit is single-handedly clapping back at that narrative, showing off his monetary gains just one year into his UFC career.
From NFL Practice Squad to UFC Main Event
While his loudmouth antics and viral diss tracks draw plenty of criticism, Gane recently admitted on the UFC 334 Countdown show that Hokit deliberately plays the clown to make opponents underestimate him. Behind the persona is a former two-time All-American wrestler at Fresno State who has backed up every word inside the cage.
Undefeated at 10-0 with nine finishes, Hokit has torn through the heavyweight ranks since making his promotional debut in November 2025. He owns a 4-0 UFC mark highlighted by consecutive wins over veteran contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.
That momentum has even convinced former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal to place a $200,000 underdog bet on Hokit at 5-to-1 odds to dethrone Gane (14-2, 1 NC). Win or lose on Saturday night, Hokit is already cashing in.