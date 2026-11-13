UFC President and CEO Dana White has never been one to filter his thoughts, even when wading into sensitive topics.

Appearing as a guest on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s new podcast, Heavyweight Truth, co-hosted by Kerry KingBrown, White opened up about his personal outlook on mental health. Simply put, the longtime fight promoter says he cannot relate to clinical struggles because he has never experienced a single down morning in his entire life.

"I have a hard time when people talk about depression and anxiety. I've never experienced any of that in my life," White said on Heavyweight Truth. "I have never woke up ever one day in my life and said, ‘I'm really f***ing sad today.’ Not one day ever have I woke up and felt that way."