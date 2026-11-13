Dana White Claims He Has Never Woken Up Sad, Says He Doesn’t Understand Depression or Anxiety
Dana White does not understand people who suffer from anxiety or depression because he has never experienced it himself.
UFC President and CEO Dana White has never been one to filter his thoughts, even when wading into sensitive topics.
Appearing as a guest on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s new podcast, Heavyweight Truth, co-hosted by Kerry KingBrown, White opened up about his personal outlook on mental health. Simply put, the longtime fight promoter says he cannot relate to clinical struggles because he has never experienced a single down morning in his entire life.
"I have a hard time when people talk about depression and anxiety. I've never experienced any of that in my life," White said on Heavyweight Truth. "I have never woke up ever one day in my life and said, ‘I'm really f***ing sad today.’ Not one day ever have I woke up and felt that way."
Instead, the 57-year-old executive claims his baseline mood has remained locked on maximum intensity since childhood.
"Every day when I get out of bed, I'm like, ‘Let's kick life's f***ing a*s today. I'm ready to f***ing go,’" White added. "Even when I was a kid, I don't remember ever waking up and being bummed out."
A Polarizing Stance in Combat Sports
White’s unfiltered take quickly drew sharp reactions online, especially given how openly several high-profile fighters have discussed their own mental health battles outside the cage.
Former UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett famously delivered an emotional octagon speech at UFC London in 2022 urging men to speak up after losing a close friend to suicide. Likewise, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and ex-welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley have both spoken candidly over the years about navigating severe mental health challenges during and after their careers, and Wilder himself has publicly reflected on his own darkest moments following career setbacks.
It isn't the first time White has stirred debate on the topic, having previously faced backlash in May 2026 after telling TIME Magazine that men should deal with emotional struggles "behind closed doors." While White’s relentless mindset undoubtedly helped build the UFC into a powerhouse, plenty of voices around the fight community are reminding him that willpower isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.