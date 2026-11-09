Lightweight standout Logan Paxton reveals how a crucial post-fight conversation with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby helped him bounce back with a fast first-round finish at APFC 26.

But something happened out of the blue that Paxton admits helped him reframe the setback. It wasn't a divine intervention, simply an unexpected conversation with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

For lightweight finish-master Logan Paxton, falling short on Dana White's Contender Series against Cristian Perez felt like an unfamiliar gut punch. For Paxton, it was the first stoppage loss of his career. Understandably, the Nick Diaz Academy product felt like he had hit rock bottom emotionally.

Most people find it hard to take the next step forward after a devastating setback. However, every once in a while, the right words of encouragement can reignite their fire.

Speaking with MMA Island, Paxton revealed how the conversation with Shelby felt like the ultimate lifeline at that moment.

"I was probably in the lowest low of my career. I've never been finished before... He gave me some good words of affirmation: 'Hey, you're a tough kid, we still want you. Go out there and get another win and we'll be looking to bring you up.'"

Finding Light in the Lowest Moment

For Paxton, it was that small moment when he learned that the UFC brass still believed in him, which completely changed the course of his life.

Rather than dwelling on the disappointment of losing, the 31-year-old lightweight immediately refocused on what came next. With a clear goal in mind and Shelby's words of reassurance, he now had a concrete road map to turn his dream into reality.

"It was pretty interesting that in my darkest, lowest moment, I was given a path forward to where it made that situation not sting quite as much. It still hurt like hell, believe me, but I had a way to get back to my dream."

Bouncing Back in Signature Finish-Master Style

It wasn't long before Paxton was back on his feet, ready to turn those words into action. The Alaskan native quickly jumped back into training right after his medical suspensions cleared. Soon enough, he booked a fight at Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship 26.

Standing across from him was veteran George Sheppard. However, Paxton quickly unleashed a violent blitz, closing the distance and securing a lightning-fast first-round rear-naked choke submission.

This victory marked his 10th finish across 11 professional wins, just another reminder of how dangerous a finisher he is. Now, with momentum on his side, Paxton is ready for the UFC call-up that he has worked so hard to earn.