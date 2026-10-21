Mauricio Ruffy Teases Massive Announcement, Says Fans Have ‘No Idea What’s Coming’
Mauricio Ruffy has teased a major announcement in the coming days, urging fans to stay tuned while keeping the details of his upcoming news tightly under wraps.
Mauricio Ruffy's first loss came against Benoit Saint Denis via submission. After that, many started calling him a fraud and claiming his grappling was nonexistent. However, he bounced back with back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Michael Chandler. After that, he faced Arman Tsarukyan, his biggest test yet. He defended the takedowns beautifully, but Tsarukyan caught him off guard with a brutal elbow that led to another defeat in the UFC. Now the Brazilian is looking to come back and is ready to announce something big.
Mauricio Ruffy Sparks Speculation With Mysterious Tease About Upcoming Big News
Ruffy has become a fan favorite thanks to his flashy fighting style. After the loss, he has teased a major announcement coming in the next few days. The UFC lightweight told fans they have no idea what's coming but refused to share any details.
"You guys have no idea what's coming out in the next few days. Just wait a little longer, because some big news is coming. No spoilers. I'm not saying anything," the 30-year-old said in his recent video.
Fans love seeing Ruffy in the cage, as he is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. Meanwhile, he has recently joined Alexander Volkanovski's team for his future training. Volkanovski was seen training with the Brazilian and talked about Ruffy's recent loss to the Armenian fighter.
Alexander Volkanovski Admits Mauricio Ruffy Needed More Time to Prepare for Arman Tsarukyan
Volkanovski admits he would have preferred Mauricio Ruffy to get a few more training camps before facing Arman Tsarukyan. When the short-notice fight came up, Volkanovski felt Ruffy needed more time to prepare for someone like Tsarukyan.
“I would have loved to have a few more camps before an Arman. When we heard about the short-notice fight, I was like, ‘I’d rather have a few more camps,’ but Ruffy has obviously taken it all in really well,” Volkanovski said on Precision with Mighty and Izzy.
However, he praised the Brazilian star for handling the situation well and making the most of his training. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old is hoping to get back on track soon and earn another title shot opportunity, as the lightweight division moves at a rapid pace.