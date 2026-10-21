Mauricio Ruffy Teases Massive Announcement, Says Fans Have ‘No Idea What’s Coming’

Mauricio Ruffy has teased a major announcement in the coming days, urging fans to stay tuned while keeping the details of his upcoming news tightly under wraps.

Mauricio Ruffy's first loss came against Benoit Saint Denis via submission. After that, many started calling him a fraud and claiming his grappling was nonexistent. However, he bounced back with back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Michael Chandler. After that, he faced Arman Tsarukyan, his biggest test yet. He defended the takedowns beautifully, but Tsarukyan caught him off guard with a brutal elbow that led to another defeat in the UFC. Now the Brazilian is looking to come back and is ready to announce something big.

Mauricio Ruffy Sparks Speculation With Mysterious Tease About Upcoming Big News

Ruffy has become a fan favorite thanks to his flashy fighting style. After the loss, he has teased a major announcement coming in the next few days. The UFC lightweight told fans they have no idea what's coming but refused to share any details.

"You guys have no idea what's coming out in the next few days. Just wait a little longer, because some big news is coming. No spoilers. I'm not saying anything," the 30-year-old said in his recent video.