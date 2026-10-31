Arman Tsarukyan had a fan writhe in pain with a hard body kick, following a series of pranks.

The clip posted by the fan shows Tsarukyan appearing a bit disappointed while also being taken aback by the former's loud approach. And it did not stop there, as armeniolife pranked the UFC lightweight the next day while he was celebrating his 30th birthday.

The fan, also an influencer who goes by the name armeniolife, had bumped into Arman Tsarukyan and addressed him as Khamzat Chimaev in what was a chaotic yet hilarious encounter.

Arman Tsarukyan Makes Fan Pay, Unleashes Vicious Body Kick

The prank, as mentioned above, has the influencer appearing out of nowhere and scaring the life out of Arman Tsarukyan, who is seated at a hotel to celebrate his birthday. This fan then goes on to apologize for mistaking him for Khamzat Chimaev the previous day, before asking everyone seated at the hotel to clap for 'Batman's birthday.

Check out both clips below:

But it was Tsarukyan who had the last laugh. In a clip posted by armeniolife himself, the top lightweight is seen unleashing a brutal body kick on the influencer, eventually folding him and having him wince in pain:

However, even if the clips look genuine, they appear scripted, except for the moment when Tsarukyan looks scared as armeniolife appears out of nowhere.

What Next for Arman Tsarukyan in UFC?

Arman Tsarukyan is coming off a brutal first-round KO win against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, back in September this year. The win cemented his status as the number-one contender in the division, and he certainly looks set to fight for the title next. Tsarukyan also confirmed the same in a recent interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, saying:

"As I heard, I’m going to fight for the title next."

He also went on to add that the fight (potentially against Justin Gaethje, unless he decides to retire or vacate the belt) is expected to take place in the 'beginning' of 2027.