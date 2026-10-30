Arman Tsarukyan has ignited intense promotional speculation after a high-profile meeting with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn in Marbella.

This has led to wild speculation online, especially given the fierce rivalry between Hearn and UFC CEO Dana White.

This delay has led some fans to believe the Armenian isn't receiving the best treatment from the UFC . Amid this uncertainty, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn just dropped a bombshell on social media after holding a meeting with the 30-year-old fighter.

Arman Tsarukyan , who sits at 24-3 with six consecutive wins, has been waiting over two and a half years to cash in on his rightful status as a lightweight title challenger. Though he is widely expected to get that opportunity in early 2027, there is still no official confirmation from the promotion yet.

Eddie Hearn Shares Marbella Photo With Arman Tsarukyan

Hearn posted an Instagram photo on Thursday showing himself and Tsarukyan at an outdoor table in Marbella, Spain. The Matchroom promoter was in the city to meet Anthony Joshua before his mega fight with Tyson Fury.

Hearn launched the Matchroom Talent Agency in March 2026, signing UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as its first client, with welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry following on June 24.

Hearn noted that Aspinall's signing triggered a wave of interest, prompting a dozen UFC and MMA fighters to reach out and ask, "How do we get represented by you guys?"

The Garry deal specifically covers his commercial interests, and Hearn has stated that the agency will not handle contract negotiations directly with the UFC.

However, the reason for the Armenian’s presence in the city and the purpose behind their meeting remain unknown to the public. Given Tsarukyan's current situation with the UFC, if he is planning to make the same move as Aspinall, it will be a major blow to Dana White.

He originally solidified his spot as the clear top contender by defeating former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. But due to some controversial events, his undisputed title shot was repeatedly delayed.

Amid this uncertainty, Tsarukyan took a high-risk, "stay-busy" fight at UFC 331 in September just to remain active while the UFC worked out the official championship logistics.

He won the bout via a stunning knockout at exactly 4:56 of Round 1. He recently told Ariel Helwani that UFC matchmakers have a lightweight title fight planned for him in February or March 2027, stating, "As I heard, I'm gonna fight for the title next."

While everything looked to be going well for Tsarukyan inside the Octagon, Hearn dropped the image and added fuel to an already heated promotional rivalry.