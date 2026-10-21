Nina Drama responds to backlash over "hijab" interview with Movsar Evloev ahead of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi

Nina Drama has responded to the controversy surrounding her hijab interview with Movsar Evloev heading into UFC 333.

The UFC 333 event is all set to go down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday, October 24. The headlining match of the much-awaited fight card pits reigning UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski against unbeaten challenger Movsar Evloev.

The UFC interviewer has now found herself on the receiving end of backlash from certain sections of the mixed martial arts community, which is connected to her interview with Movsar Evloev. Daniele has now responded to the same.

Nina Drama (Nina-Marie Daniele) has been counted among the most well-known personalities in the MMA realm over the past few years.

The Ingushetia, Russia-born Evloev is known to be a devout Muslim. Additionally, his maiden UFC world title shot happens to be scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, which is an Islamic nation with Islam as the official state religion.

As such, Nina-Marie Daniele donned a hijab, a traditional piece of clothing that's worn by Muslim women, which covers the hair, neck, and ears. It's believed to be a significant sign of modesty in the Islamic faith.

Daniele put forth an image on X of herself sporting a hijab for her fight-week interview with Evloev. She appeared to lightheartedly use the term halal, meaning something that is permissible/lawful in accordance with Islamic religious doctrines.

The 37-year-old wrote: "Halal Nina Drama reporting for UFC 333 duty!"

Halal Nina Drama reporting for UFC 333 duty! https://t.co/5EFIDaGrAl — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) October 20, 2026

Nina-Marie Daniele (Nina Drama) responds to backlash over hijab interview before UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi

Some quarters in the MMA sphere seemed to take umbrage at Nina-Marie Daniele's act of wearing a hijab. On one hand, some netizens accused the American model-turned-social media influencer of venturing into a faith she didn't comprehend and genuinely respect. Some detractors went as far as claiming that she was disrespecting the Islamic faith.

On the other hand, some observers opined that Daniele was supporting a monarchy, citing that women in certain nations are often meted out disproportionately severe punishments for not donning the hijab, especially in certain social situations.

The MMA personality soon took to X and responded to the backlash to her images wherein she's clad in a hijab. Daniele noted:

"I never imagined that me showing respect and wearing a hijab to interview Movsar Evloev would be so controversial... but then again everything I do is somehow always controversial."