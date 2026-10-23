Nina-Marie Daniele Names Will Harris the GOAT of MMA Documentaries
Nina-Marie Daniele has named Will Harris the GOAT of MMA documentaries, praising the filmmaker’s behind-the-scenes storytelling and his ability to capture the human side of fighters.
For any sports fan, documentaries are heaven, as they get to see how the world of sports operates behind the scenes, what happens, and how their favorite athletes think. There are some famous documentary makers, like Asif Kapadia and Steve James, who have shown their class. Meanwhile, the UFC has some iconic documentaries, like The Notorious and Fightville. Talking about documentaries, Nina-Marie Daniele has suggested that Will Harris is the greatest of all time.
Nina-Marie Daniele Sends a Special Shoutout to Will Harris and His Work in MMA
Nina-Marie Daniele has given Will Harris big praise, calling him one of the best sports documentary filmmakers in the world. She shouted out his YouTube channel, Anatomy of a Fighter, and called him the GOAT for everything he does for MMA. In her words, “One of the best sports documentarians in the world! Shoutout to @WillHarrisAOAF for everything he does for this sport! He’s the GOAT!”
The channel gives fans a closer look at the lives of some of the sport's biggest names. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, showing the training, the struggles and the moments fans don't usually get to see. His documentaries have featured Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Sean O’Malley, Islam Makhachev, and Merab Dvalishvili.
Harris aims to show the real side of fighting, from brutal training sessions to the pressure of big UFC fights. His work has helped fans understand what fighters go through outside the cage, and it has made him a respected name in combat sports filmmaking.
Will Harris’ Latest Documentary About UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski Vs. Movsar Evloev
Will Harris has put out a new Anatomy of a Fighter documentary, this time following undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev as he gets ready for his title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi.
The film shows Evloev grinding through camp, with plenty of work on his wrestling and grappling ahead of the biggest fight of his career. He is 20-0, but he has taken criticism for not finishing more of his opponents. Evloev doesn't seem bothered. His focus is on winning the belt and proving himself inside the Octagon.
The video also catches him meeting fans in Abu Dhabi and sharing some moments with Volkanovski during promotional events. Volkanovski believes his striking and overall skill set will give him the edge, while Evloev has plenty of local fans in his corner. Together, it gives a close look at the pressure, preparation, and mindset of a fighter chasing UFC gold.