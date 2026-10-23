Nina-Marie Daniele Names Will Harris the GOAT of MMA Documentaries

Nina-Marie Daniele has named Will Harris the GOAT of MMA documentaries, praising the filmmaker’s behind-the-scenes storytelling and his ability to capture the human side of fighters.

For any sports fan, documentaries are heaven, as they get to see how the world of sports operates behind the scenes, what happens, and how their favorite athletes think. There are some famous documentary makers, like Asif Kapadia and Steve James, who have shown their class. Meanwhile, the UFC has some iconic documentaries, like The Notorious and Fightville. Talking about documentaries, Nina-Marie Daniele has suggested that Will Harris is the greatest of all time.

Nina-Marie Daniele Sends a Special Shoutout to Will Harris and His Work in MMA

Nina-Marie Daniele has given Will Harris big praise, calling him one of the best sports documentary filmmakers in the world. She shouted out his YouTube channel, Anatomy of a Fighter, and called him the GOAT for everything he does for MMA. In her words, “One of the best sports documentarians in the world! Shoutout to @WillHarrisAOAF for everything he does for this sport! He’s the GOAT!”

The channel gives fans a closer look at the lives of some of the sport's biggest names. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, showing the training, the struggles and the moments fans don't usually get to see. His documentaries have featured Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Sean O’Malley, Islam Makhachev, and Merab Dvalishvili.