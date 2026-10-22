Nina-Marie Daniele Says Her Hijab Was About Making Movsar Evloev Feel Comfortable

Nina-Marie Daniele has explained that wearing a hijab during her interaction with Movsar Evloev was about making the UFC fighter feel comfortable and respecting his cultural values.

Recently, Nina-Marie Daniele once again caught the attention of MMA fans. This time, it wasn’t for her funny skits or a YouTube video. It happened because she wore a hijab during her interview with Movsar Evloev. Some people were unhappy with her choice, saying the American model did not understand the faith or show it enough respect. Nina has now answered back. For her, it all comes down to respect, and she said she has a lot of it for her Muslim friends.

Nina-Marie Daniele Reveals What Critics Got Wrong About Her Hijab Controversy

Nina said she enjoys learning about different cultures and feels lucky to travel around the world through her work with the UFC. She explained that she wore a hijab to help Movsar Evloev feel comfortable during their interview and stressed that nobody had forced her to wear it. She also thanked Evloev and his team for giving her the chance to show fans a different side of the fighter.

Nina wrote, “At the end of the day it’s always about respect. I have so much respect for all my Muslim friends. I love learning about cultures and I’m so grateful for the UFC for giving me the opportunity to travel the world. Some people are offended and that’s fine, this came from a place of respect and wanting to be able to make Movsar Evloev comfortable in our interview. My interviews are not “mandatory” and never were, the fighters that show up show up because they want to and I was in no way shape or form “forced” to do anything. Thank you to Movsar and his team for giving me the opportunity to show the fans a different side of him! I’m so happy people are enjoying the interview.”