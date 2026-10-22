Nina-Marie Daniele Says Her Hijab Was About Making Movsar Evloev Feel Comfortable
Nina-Marie Daniele has explained that wearing a hijab during her interaction with Movsar Evloev was about making the UFC fighter feel comfortable and respecting his cultural values.
Recently, Nina-Marie Daniele once again caught the attention of MMA fans. This time, it wasn’t for her funny skits or a YouTube video. It happened because she wore a hijab during her interview with Movsar Evloev. Some people were unhappy with her choice, saying the American model did not understand the faith or show it enough respect. Nina has now answered back. For her, it all comes down to respect, and she said she has a lot of it for her Muslim friends.
Nina-Marie Daniele Reveals What Critics Got Wrong About Her Hijab Controversy
Nina said she enjoys learning about different cultures and feels lucky to travel around the world through her work with the UFC. She explained that she wore a hijab to help Movsar Evloev feel comfortable during their interview and stressed that nobody had forced her to wear it. She also thanked Evloev and his team for giving her the chance to show fans a different side of the fighter.
Nina wrote, “At the end of the day it’s always about respect. I have so much respect for all my Muslim friends. I love learning about cultures and I’m so grateful for the UFC for giving me the opportunity to travel the world. Some people are offended and that’s fine, this came from a place of respect and wanting to be able to make Movsar Evloev comfortable in our interview. My interviews are not “mandatory” and never were, the fighters that show up show up because they want to and I was in no way shape or form “forced” to do anything. Thank you to Movsar and his team for giving me the opportunity to show the fans a different side of him! I’m so happy people are enjoying the interview.”
No one can deny that Daniele shows fighters real respect when she sits down with them. She appreciates the work they put in, and she cheers them on during fights too, whether it's her bond with Alex Pereira or Sean Strickland.
Plenty of people feel she leans on her looks to bait an audience. But that's part of how she sells herself, and it works. She keeps fans hooked on the sport by bringing a different angle to it.
Movsar Evloev Calls Out UFC Media for Asking Fighters Political Questions
Talking to Nina, Evloev stated he can't stand it when UFC media quizzes fighters about politics. In his view, fighters aren't the smartest people when it comes to that stuff. They might have an opinion, but sometimes it's better to keep it to themselves. He thinks it's pointless to put fighters on the spot, and asked why anyone who doesn't know politics should have to answer those questions at all.
At the end of the interview, Evloev praised Daniele and said it turned out much better than he had expected. That sets the controversy aside.