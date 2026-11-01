Rising MMA star Owais Yaqoob meets Mike Tyson, other dignitaries at DF Uncaged, earns fan praise

Mike Tyson (left) and Owais Yaqoob (middle, right) were among the combat sports athletes at the DF Uncaged MMA event in Jordan.

Fans heaped praise on American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) fighter Owais Yaqoob, reacting to his appearance at DF Uncaged with Mike Tyson and others.

Yaqoob notably attended the Jordan MMA Week, appearing with fellow MMA fighters, miscellaneous combat sportspersons, and other celebrities.

Hailing from the mountains of Kashmir, India, he's considered to be a rising star and potential mixed martial arts world champion in the making by a number of fans and experts.

Owais Yaqoob has made a significant impact in the Indian MMA realm in recent years.

Fight fans soon chimed in with their reactions to rising lightweight MMA star Yaqoob posing with former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson at the DF Uncaged MMA event.

Owais Yaqoob, Mike Tyson, Ronaldinho, Cain Velasquez, Javier Mendez, and Jordanian Prime Minister at DF Uncaged MMA event

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Owais Yaqoob -- who's known to train at the world-renowned AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym -- addressed the DF Uncaged event. It was held at the iconic Roman Theater in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, October 30.

The event's headlining match witnessed Russia's Mukhamed Berkhamov defeat America's Dante Schiro by way of unanimous decision. It also featured several other fights consisting of regional and foreign athletes.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, football (soccer) legend Ronaldinho, longtime AKA gym member and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, and more.

Addressing the thrilling night of fights in Jordan, Yaqoob expressed his gratitude and elation about having attended the event alongside fellow fighters and dignitaries. Praising the incredible show, he wrote, "What a crazy night in Jordan."

Yaqoob further tagged combat sports greats such as boxing legend Mike Tyson, MMA icon Cain Velasquez, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu maestro Renzo Gracie, legendary MMA coach Javier Mendez, as well as social media influencer Hasbulla in his post.

Check out Owais Yaqoob's Instagram post regarding the DF Uncaged event, comprising photographs of himself and others from the show, below:

Fans praise Owais Yaqoob for representing Indian MMA, his training at AKA

Netizens weighed in with their reactions to Owais Yaqoob's Instagram post. Taking to the comments section, many fans praised the 28-year-old for representing his nation, India, at events on the global stage. An Instagram user asserted, "Proud of you for everything you doing for country."

One commenter alluded to the fact that Yaqoob is known to be a disciplined martial artist and a devout Muslim, writing, "Alhamdulillah."

Another observer indicated that Yaqoob's training at AKA is paying dividends, especially given that the gym has produced all-time greats such as UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and ex-UFC lightweight titlist and reigning UFC welterweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. Tagging Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, the fan noted, "This is what good people can do to u."

Moreover, a fan seemingly displayed their appreciation for the image consisting of Yaqoob with the connoisseur of the sweet science, Mike Tyson. The fan noted, "Best pic ever Owais bhai (brother)."

Presently, Owais Yaqoob holds a professional MMA record of 6 victories and one defeat. The powerful striker is on a six-fight win streak. Yaqoob's most recent mixed martial arts matchup saw him defeat Delyan Georgiev via first-round TKO under the BRAVE Combat Federation promotional banner in August.

Yaqoob is viewed by industry observers in Asia and beyond as a fighter who could possibly break through as a major star in the world's top MMA organizations very soon.

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to Owais Yaqoob's appearance at DF Uncaged below: