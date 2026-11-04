Three championship fights, two tournament finals, and a familiar New Year’s Eve setting in Japan will bring the promotion’s year to a close. That’s what Japan’s RIZIN has saved for its final night of 2026.

The matchup headlines Super RIZIN 6, which will take place at Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Nagoya. And while Shaydullaev’s farewell will naturally draw attention, the promotion has put together a 10-fight lineup with plenty more at stake.

As for Akimoto, there’s no lack of motivation either. The 13-1 Japanese fighter has built momentum with wins over Patchy Mix and Kleber Koike this year. Now, he has the opportunity to do something nobody else has managed in Shaydullaev’s professional career, hand him a defeat.

But one matchup carries a little more weight than the rest. Featherweight king Razhabali Shaydullaev is preparing for his final appearance under the RIZIN banner. The undefeated Kyrgz fighter will put his title on the line against Japanese prospect Kyoma Akimoto on Dec. 31, giving the 19-0 fighter one last assignment before beginning his next chapter with MVP/PFL in 2027.

The champ enters his final RIZIN appearance with a perfect 19-0 professional record. Remarkably, only one of those victories has gone the distance, underlining the finishing ability that has made the featherweight champion such a difficult problem for opponents.

In fact, his latest title defense came against former Bellator champion A.J. McKee in September. Shaydullaev emerged with another victory, extending his unbeaten run and setting up one final appearance for the promotion before his move to MVP MMA next year.

Sizing Up Akimoto and Looking at Co-Main Event

Akimoto now stands between him and a fitting farewell. The Japanese fighter has gone 13-1 as a professional and arrives after securing notable victories over Patchy Mix and Kleber Koike earlier in 2026. Hence, a victory over the champion would not only deliver the biggest win of his career but also make him the man responsible for ending the 26-year-old's perfect run.

Meanwhile, the co-main event brings another familiar rivalry back into focus. Lightweight champion Luiz Gustavo will meet Mikuru Asakura in a rematch, although RIZIN has yet to clarify whether the 155-pound title will be on the line.

31-year-old "Little Giant" Saori Oshima will also defend her super atomweight championship against Natasha Kuziutina. Meanwhile, the heavyweight Grand Prix will reach its conclusion when Tsuyoshi Sudario and Edopolo King meet in the final.

Super RIZIN 6: Full Fight Card for Dec. 31

Beyond the championship matchups, RIZIN has confirmed six more contests for its year-end event, including appearances from several recognizable names on the Japanese MMA and combat sports scene.

DEEP flyweight champion Yutaro Muramoto is scheduled to face Erson Yamamoto in a 57kg MMA contest. The matchup carries a personal element for Muramoto, who has spoken about how Yamamoto’s uncle, Norifumi “KID” Yamamoto, inspired him to take up martial arts.

The bout also gives Muramoto another opportunity to make an impression on the RIZIN stage as he pursues the promotion’s flyweight title.

In addition to the star-studded card, Tatsuki Shinotsuka will return against Hinotori after missing his scheduled July appearance because of cervical radiculopathy. Hinotori stepped in as his replacement on that occasion, making this year-end booking a meeting between the returning fighter and the man who took his place.

The remaining lineup also includes Chihiro Suzuki against Ren Sugiyama aka YA-MAN, Hiroya versus Jo Hiramoto, and the KOSHIEN 2026 final between Christian Akira Matsuo and Sora Kaneko. The complete announced Super RIZIN 6 lineup is: