Rizin and PFL champion Razhabali Shaidullaev praises Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 333 and expresses interest in a potential showdown.

“Congrats, Volk. That was a champion’s performance. An inspiration to the next generation,” Shaidullaev wrote on X. “One fight doesn’t define a fighter. Movsar, I hope you come back even stronger. Volk looked sharp tonight. I’d love to test myself against him.”

Shaidullaev shared his reaction on X following Volkanovski’s successful title defense, acknowledging both the champion’s achievement and the defeated challenger’s need to regroup.

Razhabali Shaidullaev has set his sights on Alexander Volkanovski after the UFC featherweight champion delivered another statement victory at UFC 333 . The Rizin standout praised Volkanovski for his performance against Movsar Evloev while making it clear that he wants to test himself against one of the sport’s most accomplished featherweights.

Volkanovski solidified his status at UFC 333 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi, taking down Evloev with a second-round TKO at 4:54 to keep his UFC featherweight championship. The finish ended Evloev’s unbeaten professional streak but also added another successful defense to the Australian's impressive resume, further cementing his legacy as one of the top champions in the division.

Evloev stepped into the Octagon with a perfect 20-0 record, showcasing his wrestling and grappling skills to earn his spot among the UFC’s elite. However, it was Volkanovski’s accurate striking, sharp defensive instincts, and knack for seizing opportunities that ultimately made the difference.

Shaidullaev’s comments also showed respect for Evloev, highlighting that one loss shouldn’t overshadow an otherwise stellar career.

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Shaidullaev’s callout holds weight given his own accomplishments outside the UFC. The undefeated featherweight improved to 20-0 after defeating A.J. McKee by unanimous decision at Super RIZIN 5 on Sept. 10, retaining his RIZIN featherweight title and claiming the vacant PFL featherweight championship.

His finishing ability and championship success have established him as one of the most prominent featherweights competing outside the UFC. Volkanovski has been in the ring with the top featherweights for years now. His impressive track record features championship wins against notable fighters like Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Yair Rodriguez.

More recently, he’s also claimed victories over Diego Lopes and Evloev, adding to his already stellar résumé. A potential matchup would pit Shaidullaev’s rising reputation against Volkanovski’s experience at the highest level of the sport.

While the excitement is palpable, there’s no official fight on the horizon yet, and any potential matchup hinges on the contracts and negotiations between the involved promotions. For now, Shaidullaev has made his intentions clear: he respects what Volkanovski has accomplished, but he wants the opportunity to find out how his own skills measure up against the reigning UFC champion.