Themba Gorimbo shares heartfelt message post UFC release

UFC Fight Night - Las Vegas Jeremiah Wells and Themba Gorimbo meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Garcia vs Onama on November 1, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages ABACAPRESS.COM Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xPXxImages ABACAx

Themba Gorimbo speaks about facing setbacks and being resilient post-departure from the UFC

“Thank you to UFC and everyone. I dared to be someone and something and failed,” Gorimbo wrote on Instagram. He even hinted at coming back in a different role than that of a fighter. “Maybe I will make a comeback as a coach or manager someday”, he wrote.

Themba Gorimbo recently reached the end of his UFC contract. The fighter had initially announced on social media that he was retiring from the sport.

Themba Gorimbo, however, is refusing to take his separation from the UFC as an ultimate setback.

It seems like he has more mental clarity about this decision now.

The Zimbabwean recently took to Instagram to reflect on that chapter of his career.

“Most of you know that I lost my job at the UFC, got cut, and everything went south, " he stated. “Of course, in the beginning, I’m an emotional person; I became a b*tch.”

“Shall I give up and do something else, because I feel like I failed? Because I was released from the UFC? No, I am not gonna do that.”

He expressed that his realisation about his purpose is what brought him back to this resilient mindset.

“But then I remembered why I started. I fight for freedom. Losing my place in the UFC doesn’t mean I’ve lost my purpose.”

“I can either become a victim of my circumstances, which I did for a moment, or a beast because of them. I choose the beast.”

The fighter also spoke about his previous setbacks in the Octagon.

Themba Gorimbo Reflects on Facing Defeat

Themba Gorimbo faced a three-fight skid before his time in the UFC ended. The former welterweight fighter faced Jonathan Micallef in UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates.

The result wasn’t in favour of Gorimbo, bestowing Micallef with a split-decision win. This was already after his last two losses. The first was against Vicente Luque in UFC 310, and then Jeremiah Wells in UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Onama.

Gorimbo reflected on these losses, as well.

“I lost some fights that were close," he said. “I was actually fighting not to lose.” He continued. “And when you do that, you either end up putting in (expletive deleted) performances. Or you end up just losing, by the way. You fight not to lose, and you end up losing.”

Fans are eager to see how his journey unfolds after he decided to go forward with the sport itself.