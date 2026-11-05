In a minor Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym located in The Land of 10,000 Lakes, a pair of top Minnesota BJJ talents are preparing to cultivate the state’s next generation of premier grappling students.

Minnesota Home to Plethora of BJJ Gyms and Instructors

Today in the North Star State, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become one of the biggest martial arts disciplines in Minnesota. Nurtured by a selection of high-profile teachers and athletes alike such as Brandon Bergeron, Mario Roberto, and Greg Nelson, the art has imploded in popularity due to the rise and legacy of several impactful gyms, with some boasting decades of history. Aiming to join these established institutions in terms of credentials, aspiring Minnesota BJJ coaches Ethan Milteer and Trevor Walker have officially opened the doors of their new school Relative Strength Martial Arts.

Two Minnesota BJJ Aces Gear Up to Make Name for Themselves, School

Based out of the Relative Strength gym in Golden Valley, Relative Strength Martial Arts has quickly become a source of training for students of all levels and from a multitude of other academies. Although they have only been opened for less than a month, the school has hosted top-notch practitioners and guest instructors like former LFA title challenger and first-degree black belt Sean McPadden.

Although not as seasoned or as well-known as some of their other fellow Minnesota BJJ school-owners, Milteer and Walker stand as some of the preeminent young grapplers in the state. Earning a handful of standout gold medal-earning performances at Midwestern Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments like Grappling Industries, the two up-and-coming prodigies are determined to leave their own marks on the Minnesota martial arts scene.