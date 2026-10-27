Taking place at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 123 promises an electrifying night of mixed martial arts bouts.

Check out some of the most interesting pre-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC Vegas 123 down below.

In the top-billed bout of the night, lightweight fan-favorite competitor Renato Moicano attempts to defend his ranking when he meets Australian prospect Tom Nolan. In the co-main event, welterweight striker Randy Brown also endeavors to keep his number in an upcoming clash with undefeated athlete Jacobe Smith.

Lesbosnoyani has not lost a fight since LFA 158 back in 2023, garnering a six-fight win streak since that event. He is unbeaten in the promotion since making his debut this past February at UFC Houston. Seven of his 11 wins have come by first-round stoppage.

Farman Hasanov

Hasanov is undefeated at 6-0, boasting four finishes by strikes. He is a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling. He also made his freshman Octagon outing this year, making the walk at UFC Baku in June, where he defeated Eric Nolan.

UFC Vegas 123: Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Yana Santos

Yana Santos is a former 2007 Russian Taekwondo champion, 2011 Russian Muay Thai champion, and an Invincta FC bantamweight champion. Her UFC record stands at 7-5. She also has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. She also holds the UFC record for the third most total strikes landed in UFC women's bantamweight history with 1,275.

She is a black belt in Taekwondo.

Luana Santos

Luana Santos is currently on a three-bout winning streak, which includes victories over Melissa Croden and Karol Rosa. Over the course of this extensive time in the win column, she has competed solely in Las Vegas. Five of her 11 triumphs have come by submission

She is a black belt in Judo.

UFC Vegas 123: Ode' Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Ode' Osbourne

Osbourne has been a part of the UFC roster since 2019. He holds notable wins over Jerome Rivera, C.J. Vergara, and Charles Johnson. He is looking for his first win since April 2025 after suffering two back-to-back losses to Steve Erceg and Alibi Idiris

He has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses

Cody Durden

Durden is a former Valor Fighting Challenge Bantamweight Champion, He is one of the most active fighters on the entire UFC roster, fighting three times in 2022, 2023, and 2024. His bout with Osbourne will be his fourth fight of 2026. He has earned one Performance of the Night bonus

He is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

UFC Vegas 123: Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

Randy Brown

Brown is a former Ring of Combat welterweight champion, having defended that strap two times. He holds notable UFC wins over fighters like Muslim Salikhov, Khaos Williams and Nicolas Dalby. He has earned two Performance of the Night and one Fight of the Night bonuses.

He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt

Jacobe Smith

He is perfect as a professional at 13-0, with eleven of those triumphs ending by way of knockout. His appearance at UFC Vegas 123 will be the quickest turnaround of his career at 28 days after previously starching Bruce Whitehead at UFC 332

The combined record of his past three opponents comes to 39-10

UFC Vegas 123: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Renato Moicano

Moicano is a former Jungle Fight Interim featherweight champion. He is the oldest fighter competing on the entire UFC Vegas 123 card at 37 years, five months, one week, and three days. He is also the only athlete of the event that headlined a numbered show for the company after facing Islam Makhachev in the top-billed contest at UFC 311

He is tied with Kenny Florian and Brendan Allen for third most rear-naked choke finishes in UFC history with 7

Tom Nolan

He is the only Aussie fighter on the UFC Vegas 123 card. He has not lost a bout in the organization since falling in his debut back in 2024 to Nikolas Motta. He holds notable wins in the promotion over the likes of Viacheslav Borshchev, Charlie Campbell, and Farès Ziam

He has earned one Performance of the Night bonus