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UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins: Drama-Free Friday on Scales

By Drew Zuhosky

1 hours ago2 min read
Mitch Raposo
UFC Vegas 124's Mitch Raposo.IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire
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UFC Vegas 124's official weigh-ins took place earlier Friday. We bring you up-to-speed on what happened on the scales:

UFC Vegas 124 is almost here. Saturday evening, the UFC's November schedule begins with the first of three consecutive shows to begin the final push before 2026 comes to a close.

Live coverage of UFC Vegas 124 begins with the prelims at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT. Stateside, Paramount Plus will carry the entirety of the card. 

Main card action follows at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. All told, UFC Vegas 124 will feature a 14-fight card. Earlier this morning, the official weigh-in window for UFC Vegas 124 took place.

Main Event Fighters Easily Cleared for Takeoff at UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins

All 28 fighters booked to appear during UFC Vegas 124 made weight without incident during the weigh-in window. This includes both contestants in your main event of the evening on Saturday night.

During the main event, heavyweight action takes place between No. 6 contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) and Johnny Walker (239 lbs.) This is a five-round fight at five minutes per round.

Both fighters came well within the 266-lb nontitle maximum for heavyweight contests.

UFC Vegas 124 Co-Main Event Also Given the Green Light

Immediately prior to the main event, strawweights will take to the cage in the evening's co-headlining affair. No. 2 contender Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) clocked in half of a pound under the 116-lb strawweight nontitle limit.

Her opponent, No. 3 contender Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) hit the target exactly. The co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 is a three-round contest at five minutes each.

UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-in Results

Main Card: (Tomorrow, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT- Paramount Plus)

Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) vs. Johnny Walker (239 lbs) Heavyweight

Co-Main Event: Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) Strawweight

Davey Grant (135 1/2 lbs) vs. Elijah Smith (135 1/2 lbs) Bantamweight

Billy Elekana (206 lbs) vs. Lucas Fernando (205 lbs) Light Heavyweight

Priscilla Cachoeira (136 lbs) vs. Nina Milosevic (136 lbs) Bantamweight

Mitch Raposo (125 1/2 lbs) vs. Marcos Degli (126 lbs) Flyweight

Prelims: (Tomorrow, 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT- Paramount Plus)

Featured Prelim: Keiichiro Nakamura (145 lbs) vs. Ollie Schmid (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight

Co-Featured Prelim: Gabriel Lorenco (234 lbs) vs. Thomas Petersen (253 1/2 lbs) Heavyweight

Jose Delano (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Murtzali Magomedov (146 lbs) Featherweight

Austin Bashi (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Carlos Calderon (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight: Carlos Calderon making UFC promotional debut in UFC Vegas 124

Mantas Kondratavicius (186 lbs) vs. Andre Petroski (185 1/2 lbs) Middleweight

Seok Hyeon Ko (171 lbs) vs. Wellington Turman (171 lbs) Welterweight

Jonny Parsons (169 1/2 lbs) vs. Jose Souza (171 lbs) Welterweight 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHORDrew ZuhoskyStaff Writer

Drew Zuhosky is a combat sports journalist and Staff Writer at MMA Sucka.

UFCUFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker

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