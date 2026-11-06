NEW UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins: Drama-Free Friday on Scales

UFC Vegas 124's Mitch Raposo. IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

UFC Vegas 124's official weigh-ins took place earlier Friday. We bring you up-to-speed on what happened on the scales:

Main Event Fighters Easily Cleared for Takeoff at UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins All 28 fighters booked to appear during UFC Vegas 124 made weight without incident during the weigh-in window. This includes both contestants in your main event of the evening on Saturday night. During the main event, heavyweight action takes place between No. 6 contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) and Johnny Walker (239 lbs.) This is a five-round fight at five minutes per round. Both fighters came well within the 266-lb nontitle maximum for heavyweight contests. UFC Vegas 124 Co-Main Event Also Given the Green Light Immediately prior to the main event, strawweights will take to the cage in the evening's co-headlining affair. No. 2 contender Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) clocked in half of a pound under the 116-lb strawweight nontitle limit. Her opponent, No. 3 contender Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) hit the target exactly. The co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 is a three-round contest at five minutes each. UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-in Results Main Card: (Tomorrow, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT- Paramount Plus) Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) vs. Johnny Walker (239 lbs) Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) Strawweight Davey Grant (135 1/2 lbs) vs. Elijah Smith (135 1/2 lbs) Bantamweight Billy Elekana (206 lbs) vs. Lucas Fernando (205 lbs) Light Heavyweight Priscilla Cachoeira (136 lbs) vs. Nina Milosevic (136 lbs) Bantamweight Mitch Raposo (125 1/2 lbs) vs. Marcos Degli (126 lbs) Flyweight Prelims: (Tomorrow, 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT- Paramount Plus) Featured Prelim: Keiichiro Nakamura (145 lbs) vs. Ollie Schmid (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight Co-Featured Prelim: Gabriel Lorenco (234 lbs) vs. Thomas Petersen (253 1/2 lbs) Heavyweight Jose Delano (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Murtzali Magomedov (146 lbs) Featherweight Austin Bashi (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Carlos Calderon (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight: Carlos Calderon making UFC promotional debut in UFC Vegas 124 Mantas Kondratavicius (186 lbs) vs. Andre Petroski (185 1/2 lbs) Middleweight Seok Hyeon Ko (171 lbs) vs. Wellington Turman (171 lbs) Welterweight Jonny Parsons (169 1/2 lbs) vs. Jose Souza (171 lbs) Welterweight