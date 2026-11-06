UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins: Drama-Free Friday on Scales
UFC Vegas 124's official weigh-ins took place earlier Friday. We bring you up-to-speed on what happened on the scales:
UFC Vegas 124 is almost here. Saturday evening, the UFC's November schedule begins with the first of three consecutive shows to begin the final push before 2026 comes to a close.
Live coverage of UFC Vegas 124 begins with the prelims at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT. Stateside, Paramount Plus will carry the entirety of the card.
Main card action follows at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. All told, UFC Vegas 124 will feature a 14-fight card. Earlier this morning, the official weigh-in window for UFC Vegas 124 took place.
Main Event Fighters Easily Cleared for Takeoff at UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-Ins
All 28 fighters booked to appear during UFC Vegas 124 made weight without incident during the weigh-in window. This includes both contestants in your main event of the evening on Saturday night.
During the main event, heavyweight action takes place between No. 6 contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) and Johnny Walker (239 lbs.) This is a five-round fight at five minutes per round.
Both fighters came well within the 266-lb nontitle maximum for heavyweight contests.
UFC Vegas 124 Co-Main Event Also Given the Green Light
Immediately prior to the main event, strawweights will take to the cage in the evening's co-headlining affair. No. 2 contender Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) clocked in half of a pound under the 116-lb strawweight nontitle limit.
Her opponent, No. 3 contender Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) hit the target exactly. The co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 is a three-round contest at five minutes each.
UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-in Results
Main Card: (Tomorrow, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT- Paramount Plus)
Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262 lbs) vs. Johnny Walker (239 lbs) Heavyweight
Co-Main Event: Tatiana Suarez (115 1/2 lbs) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116 lbs) Strawweight
Davey Grant (135 1/2 lbs) vs. Elijah Smith (135 1/2 lbs) Bantamweight
Billy Elekana (206 lbs) vs. Lucas Fernando (205 lbs) Light Heavyweight
Priscilla Cachoeira (136 lbs) vs. Nina Milosevic (136 lbs) Bantamweight
Mitch Raposo (125 1/2 lbs) vs. Marcos Degli (126 lbs) Flyweight
Prelims: (Tomorrow, 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT- Paramount Plus)
Featured Prelim: Keiichiro Nakamura (145 lbs) vs. Ollie Schmid (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight
Co-Featured Prelim: Gabriel Lorenco (234 lbs) vs. Thomas Petersen (253 1/2 lbs) Heavyweight
Jose Delano (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Murtzali Magomedov (146 lbs) Featherweight
Austin Bashi (145 1/2 lbs) vs. Carlos Calderon (145 1/2 lbs) Featherweight: Carlos Calderon making UFC promotional debut in UFC Vegas 124
Mantas Kondratavicius (186 lbs) vs. Andre Petroski (185 1/2 lbs) Middleweight
Seok Hyeon Ko (171 lbs) vs. Wellington Turman (171 lbs) Welterweight
Jonny Parsons (169 1/2 lbs) vs. Jose Souza (171 lbs) Welterweight