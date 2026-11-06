UFC vet Jessica Eye addresses BKFC 97 Hollywood fight with Power Slap star Desiree Yanez

Jessica Eye (left) and Desiree Yanez (right) are on a collision course at BKFC 97 Hollywood.

Jessica Eye is headed into a highly anticipated BKFC fight against Power Slap star Desiree Yanez at BKFC 97 Hollywood.

Jessica Eye is beheld as a veteran of the combat sports realm, having extensively competed in the sport of MMA. Going by the moniker "Evil," she's known for his pugilistic prowess, which she notably utilized against various opponents in the UFC.

The former UFC star expressed her respect for her opponent, Desiree Yanez, whilst also displaying her excitement to return to bare-knuckle combat action.

Jessica Eye has opened up about her imminent fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ( BKFC ).

The 40-year-old is a one-time UFC women's flyweight championship challenger as well, and she made a mark in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions during her time in the UFC.

Eye boasts a 15-11 professional mixed martial arts record. The Ohioan retired from MMA back in 2022 and eventually ventured into the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, debuting in the BKFC organization last year.

On the other hand, Desiree Yanez has also accrued several MMA fights with a record of 7-6 in the sport. She's competed in a couple of hybrid boxing matches in the Mike Perry-founded Dirty Boxing Championship as well, going 1-1 in it.

Also known by her moniker, "Dirty Dez," she has a pair of professional slap fighting bouts under the UFC-associated Power Slap banner in her list of combat sports accomplishments. The 36-year-old Yanez holds a 2-0 record in Power Slap, with her most recent match coming in September.

Jessica Eye addresses bare-knuckle fight with Desiree Yanez at BKFC 97 Hollywood

Jessica Eye made a triumphant bare-knuckle boxing debut in the BKFC in June of last year, defeating fellow UFC veteran Mariya Agapova by way of unanimous decision in their women's flyweight showdown.

Nevertheless, Eye reportedly tested positive for marijuana, and the fight's verdict was overturned to a No Contest (NC). A number of fans rallied to support her and criticize the ruling, citing that marijuana mustn't be categorized as a banned PED. Others argued that the rules ought to be followed.

Here in 2026, Jessica Eye has suggested that she's approaching her second BKFC appearance with the aim of emerging victorious.

Taking to Instagram, she put forth a post featuring a poster of her fight with Desiree Yanez, expressing her respect for the latter. Indicating that she's looking forward to their BKFC clash, she wrote:

"There's nothing more powerful than two women willing to test their limits." Tagging Yanez's Instagram handle, she noted, "See you in December."

Eye further alluded to the fact that competing in a combat sports contest requires considerable courage. Ahead of their much-awaited bare-knuckle boxing match inside the BKFC's famed Squared Circle, she wrote, "The courage to compete deserves respect."

The Eye vs. Yanez women's flyweight matchup will be a part of the BKFC 97 Hollywood event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on December 11.

Incidentally, the BKFC 97 Hollywood event will be headlined by a former UFC fighter, as Clay Collard (aka "Cassius") will look to hand BKFC staple Bryce "Baba Yaga" Henry his first bare-knuckle boxing defeat.

Henry and Collard will collide in a much-awaited welterweight clash. Meanwhile, Eye and Yanez will clash in a featured matchup on the same card.

Check out Jessica Eye's post concerning her BKFC Hollywood clash against Desiree Yanez below: