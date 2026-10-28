Adlan Umarov has Never Gone the Distance Ahead of ONE Move

ONE Championship has added another lethal fighter to its already stacked featherweight roster.

Adlan Umarov will now be putting that aggressiveness to the test in ONE's 155-lb division, packed with threats like Thanh Le , Garry Tonon , and Ilya Freymanov. The division is ruled by China's Tang Kai, who holds the ability to turn the tide in the blink of an eye, with 16 of his 20 wins coming by KO/TKO.

The 23-year-old Chechen, representing Kazakhstan, holds a perfect 4-0 record in his professional career. Beyond the clean slate, Umarov has also built a reputation for never needing the judges with his 100 percent finishing rate.

Kazakh menace Adlan has officially signed with the world's largest martial arts organization, and he brings more than simply his unbeaten appeal to the promotion.

Blackborz management took to Instagram to announce the specifics of the deal. The Kazakh has signed with ONE Championship on a long-term, six-fight contract. However, Umarov's first outing with the promotion is yet to be announced.

While his undefeated record brings the appeal, it's the way he approaches the cage that keeps fans seated.

Inside Adlan Umarov's Relentless Fighting Style

While grappling is central to his game, the Kazakh has proven that he's not a one-trick pony. Adlan Umarov turned heads in his pro debut with a first-round TKO win over Ersinbek Pernebay, showcasing his fight-ending power. His last three outings, however, portray a clear grappling pattern.

The 23-year-old's primary weapon is his bruising wrestling, helping him dictate where the fight takes place. With his relentless pressure and a forward-pressing game, Umarov drives his opponents to the ground before unleashing a barrage of lethal strikes.

Trying to escape that punishment only exposes his opponents to another threatening element of the Kazakh's arsenal. As the scrimmage continues on the canvas, Umarov capitalises on the openings to hunt for submissions. In fact, his last three victories have come via rear-naked choke, with his fastest finish appearing against Jun Yin in his latest fight.

Whether this aggressive, submission-heavy style will hold up against the world's best remains to be seen. With the division flaunting threats like Shamil Gasanov, Akbar Abdullaev, and Halil Amir, the Kazakh's time inside the circuit will be anything but easy. Fortunately, it's that exact challenging environment where Adlan Umarov thrives.