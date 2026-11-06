Unbeaten heavyweight wrecking ball Pouya Rahmani trades verbal heat with 2025 PFL Heavyweight World Champion Oleg Popov ahead of their main card collision at PFL Dubai.

Rahmani, known for his unyielding, ruthless mindset, has made his intentions crystal clear for every fighter who walks into his line of sight.

Before fight week even begins, undefeated heavyweight powerhouse Pouya Rahmani and 2025 PFL Heavyweight World Champion Oleg Popov are already trading intense words ahead of PFL Dubai. With major divisional stakes on the line, neither titan is prepared to back down in the lead-up to the blockbuster main-card showdown.

The atmosphere inside the Coca-Cola Arena is on its toes, just waiting to erupt on Nov. 15.

"When I fight, I really go to kill, and this one makes people happy. For me, I'm going to be PFL champion, and I'm going to defend my title."

Collision of Heavyweight Titans

The upcoming matchup is a classic clash between high-stakes momentum and proven tournament experience.

Representing Team Nogueira Dubai, Rahmani boasts a perfect 6-0 professional record that is punctuated by a 100% finish rate. The Iranian knockout artist has dismantled all his opponents in under two rounds. His classic blend of punishing ground-and-pound along with his devastating arm-triangle chokes, will be talked about for years.

A hometown favorite, Rahmani views Popov as the last obstacle on his path to true championship status.

That said, Popov may be the toughest challenge of Rahmani's career. The Russian grappler boasts an impressive 23-2 professional record and has claimed the 2025 PFL Heavyweight World Tournament title through unrelenting takedowns and smothering top control

High Stakes at Coca-Cola Arena

Popov enters the stage with one primary objective; derailing Rahmani's meteoric rise and reinforcing his status as the division's undisputed kingpin.

That said, Rahmani's explosive power could be a massive threat lurking to disrupt Popov's grinding game plan. Should Rahmani deny the takedown, his aggressive striking could ignite a chaotic brawl inside the SmartCage.

With legitimate bad blood brewing between the two, fans can expect nothing short of a high-tempo heavyweight clash that may end much before the judges are needed.