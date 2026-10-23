Belal Muhammad has hopped on the anti-Dillon Danis train with a comment about the controversial grappler's part in the RAF 14 presser.

The RAF 14 presser brawl involving Dillon Danis, Arman Tsarukyan, and Khamzat Chimaev has drawn the attention of the MMA community. Among the people who have shared their thoughts on the incident is former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who took to social media to criticize Danis for how often he gets involved in these types of altercations, which usually end with Danis getting the worst of it, yet he still continues to find himself in these situations as the common denominator.

Belal Muhammad is no fan of Dillon Danis, and that hasn't changed after the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference brawl, where the Brazilian jiu-jitsu star was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev. In fact, Muhammad has called Danis out for always being involved in these scuffles.

There's some truth to Muhammad's comments, because Danis has been a part of several brawls throughout the years, the most infamous of which was at UFC 229. Back then, he was hired by Conor McGregor to help prepare his defensive grappling for his lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the two ended up becoming good friends. So, after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in round four, Danis, who was cageside, made a 'come on' gesture at Nurmagomedov, causing 'The Eagle' to climb out of the cage and attack him. It led to a brawl, as other members of Nurmagomedov's camp entered the cage to attack McGregor.

Years later, Danis was in another altercation, this time at UFC 268, where he crossed paths with Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz, who slapped him, leading to Danis' removal from the venue. Two years later, he was involved in an altercation at the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 — The Prime Card pre-fight presser, this time with Logan Paul, at whom he threw a microphone. Then, again, two years later, at the pre-fight press conference for Misfits 21 — Unfinished Business, he was slapped by YouTube boxer KSI during their face-off, sparking a melee.

Later that year, he got into another altercation, with Islam Makhachev's entourage at UFC 322, which earned him a lifetime ban from the UFC. And earlier this year, he was part of a post-match brawl with Chimaev at RAF 10. In short, Muhammad is right. At this point, brawls are part of the Danis package.