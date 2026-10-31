The Bulgarian veteran returns to the ring on November 6 for a lightweight kickboxing bout after a series of recent letdowns.

The Bulgarian, who flaunts an impressive 19-3 career record and a 3-1 stint in ONE Championship, was once slated to face Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel. However, an injury derailed his fight with the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, a matchup that could have easily been the most high-profile bout of his career.

Bogdan Shumarov vs. Gasham 'Tiger' Mammadov goes down live at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Friday. The announcement came after a series of scheduled bouts fell through even before they got off the ground.

ONE Fight Night 49 is already shaping up to be an electrifying card, with fighters like Nontachai Jitmuangnon and Lucas Gabriel ready to bring the heat on Friday. Now, a lightweight kickboxing clash has given fans another reason to tune in on Friday, promising even more explosive action.

More than two years later, Shumarov has bounced back with an even stronger resume and a finishing instinct that produced all three of his knockouts inside the world's largest martial arts promotion.

More recently, the 30-year-old was set to clash with Rukiya Anpo at ONE SAMURAI 4. However, his opponent's weight miss once again kept Shumarov hanging. Now, the Gasham Mammadov showdown provides him the perfect opportunity to deliver a high-octane performance that makes him an unavoidable name in the title conversation.

The Azerbaijani fighter also brings a lethal kickboxing arsenal to the clash.

Gasham Mammadov Looks To Pull Off a Massive Upset

'Tiger' Mammadov steps into the matchup with an extensive kickboxing record of his own, although this would be his first promotional appearance. The Azerbaijani debutant enters the competition with a 21-3 career record and a determination to make his mark at ONE Championship.

Tiger holds wins over İsa Gocmen, Berat Altintop, and Alireza Ghanbari, as he smoked through his division to win the Kickboxing Night in Turkiye in 2024. ONE Fight Night 49 will give Mammadov a chance to test his dominance against the world's best and establish himself as a serious contender in the lightweight kickboxing division.

Moreover, standing 6-foot-1 tall, Mammadov brings a decent physical advantage to the 170-lbs division, a weapon that can, if properly leveraged, give even the most elite kickboxers trouble. Bogdan Shumarov, however, is not unfamiliar with such threats, having knocked out a 6'1" Marwen Houli in just the first round in his ONE debut.

With both fighters bringing proven finishing ability and contrasting experience into the ring, their Friday night showdown could prove decisive in shaping the next chapter of ONE's lightweight kickboxing division.