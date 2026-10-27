Can MMA Influencers Like Nina-Marie Daniele Help PFL Attract a Whole New Generation of Fans?
MMA influencers like Nina-Marie Daniele have helped the UFC reach a wider audience through entertaining interviews and viral content, raising the question of whether PFL could use a similar approach to attract a new generation of fans.
The UFC has no shortage of creators helping the sport grow, from MMA Guru to Bedtime MMA, and the list keeps going. In recent years, though, nobody has come close to Nina-Marie Daniele, thanks to her hilarious interviews and the skits she does with fighters. Not everyone will agree, but there's no doubt her content game is top-notch. She has been a great asset for the UFC, pulling even casual fans into the sport.
Can a Creator Like Nina-Marie Daniele Give PFL the Mainstream Attention?
Nina currently has almost 2 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 5 million Instagram followers. During fight week, she often makes headlines with her interviews, whether she is training with fighters or asking them wild questions they never expected. She can introduce people to fighters without asking them to know rankings, title histories, or the technical side of the sport.
Indeed, this could be especially valuable for the PFL. Hardcore fans follow a promotion for its fights and championships, but casual viewers are usually pulled in by personalities, rivalries, funny moments, and good stories. However, no other creator covers the promotion the way she does for the UFC. She has also made Power Slap popular through her live streams during events. This shows that it is not just the fighters who sell the fights, but the content around them too.
Her impact isn't just theory, either. Dana White has publicly credited Nina with helping build the profiles of fighters like Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili, and Arman Tsarukyan. Her interviews have also produced viral moments that reach well beyond traditional MMA coverage. So there is no doubt that the creator, like Nina is much needed in this time and era of the sport.
Nina-Marie Daniele Reveals Her MMA Fighting Future
Celebrity matchups happen all the time, from KSI to Logan Paul, and the list keeps growing. Adin Ross has also given the stage to some wild names in the past. Since Nina often trains alongside fighters, it was only a matter of time before she got asked whether she plans to fight herself.
To which she blatantly says no, she isn't going to fight. Everyone asks her, she said, but the answer stays the same. Asked how Dana White would react if she told him she would fight at Adin's promotion, she said he wouldn't be on board with it. That isn't because of Adin's promotion; she made clear. It's because White simply wouldn't want her to fight.