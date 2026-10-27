Can MMA Influencers Like Nina-Marie Daniele Help PFL Attract a Whole New Generation of Fans?

MMA influencers like Nina-Marie Daniele have helped the UFC reach a wider audience through entertaining interviews and viral content, raising the question of whether PFL could use a similar approach to attract a new generation of fans.

The UFC has no shortage of creators helping the sport grow, from MMA Guru to Bedtime MMA, and the list keeps going. In recent years, though, nobody has come close to Nina-Marie Daniele, thanks to her hilarious interviews and the skits she does with fighters. Not everyone will agree, but there's no doubt her content game is top-notch. She has been a great asset for the UFC, pulling even casual fans into the sport.

Can a Creator Like Nina-Marie Daniele Give PFL the Mainstream Attention?

Nina currently has almost 2 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 5 million Instagram followers. During fight week, she often makes headlines with her interviews, whether she is training with fighters or asking them wild questions they never expected. She can introduce people to fighters without asking them to know rankings, title histories, or the technical side of the sport.

Indeed, this could be especially valuable for the PFL. Hardcore fans follow a promotion for its fights and championships, but casual viewers are usually pulled in by personalities, rivalries, funny moments, and good stories. However, no other creator covers the promotion the way she does for the UFC. She has also made Power Slap popular through her live streams during events. This shows that it is not just the fighters who sell the fights, but the content around them too.