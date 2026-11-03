Carlos Prates has explained why he believes welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is a better striker than Michael Morales.

Prates has already started building hype around the matchup and engaging in trash talk. However, he has also explained the reasoning behind his comments.

The fight will serve as the co-main event, with the flyweight title clash between Joshua Van and Manel Kape headlining the card.

Carlos Prates is set to lock horns with Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336, scheduled for January 30, 2027.

Carlos Prates Says Islam Makhachev Is a Better Striker Than Michael Morales.

"His striking isn't that polished, but he's very strong. I actually think Makhachev is better on the feet,” Carlos Prates said in a conversation with Laerte Viana.

Prates explained that Morales possesses immense power but still has lesser technical striking. He also pointed out that Morales prefers to keep the fight standing rather than take it to the ground.

Explaining his comparison with Makhachev, Prates added that the Dagestani champion has better striking coaches and several kickboxing-style fighters in his training camp.

However, he acknowledged that Morales is a fearless striker and that even one careless mistake against him could result in a knockout.

Prates Was Close to Getting a Title Fight

Following his first welterweight title defense against Ian Garry in August, Islam Makhachev said he viewed Carlos Prates as a worthy next challenger.

However, months later, the UFC booked an interim title fight between Prates and Michael Morales. Following the announcement, Prates accused Makhachev of ducking him and called him a coward.

In response, Makhachev took to X and revealed that his next fight would be his last. Addressing the interim title situation, Makhachev said he believes defeating the winner of the Prates-Morales fight would silence those questioning his legacy.