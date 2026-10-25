Chael Sonnen prophesizes that the Josh Hokit champion era would dramatically change MMA and the UFC heavyweight division

Josh Hokit (left) and Chael Sonnen (right) both happen to hail from strong amateur wrestling backgrounds in the United States of America.

Chael Sonnen foresees Josh Hokit's potential title win being a watershed moment for the UFC heavyweight division and the sport of MMA.

MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has suggested that a potential Hokit title win could usher in a dramatic change in how the UFC heavyweight division, the UFC, and the sport of MMA overall are presented.

They'll clash in the main event of UFC 334, which goes down at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on November 14.

Josh Hokit is fast approaching his maiden UFC heavyweight title shot. The American is booked to take on reigning UFC heavyweight kingpin, France's Ciryl Gane , for the latter's title.

Chael Sonnen prophesizes that the Josh Hokit champion era will change UFC and MMA

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen appeared to reference the meteoric rise of the polarizing Josh Hokit, a fighter whose socio-political assertions and trash talk have drawn the ire of many.

Sonnen indicated that Hokit has been able to garner considerable attention despite not being a champion yet, adding that he'd wield even more influence once he wins UFC gold.

The ex-UFC star implied that having Hokit as the UFC heavyweight champion, holding what many believe is the most coveted prize in the sport -- the UFC heavyweight title -- will boost his already-notable star power. He foresees a Hokit title era as one that'll bring far more eyeballs to the UFC and MMA.

Predicting that it'll dramatically change how the UFC heavyweight division, the UFC, and MMA will look, Sonnen stated, "If Hokit wins, okay? The way that division is gonna look, and the way that division is going to be led, and the attention that that division is going to have on it."

"The Bad Guy" added, "And names -- specifically and explicitly -- called out, and put on blast, as they say, is going to happen. It's going to look very, very different."

Chael Sonnen acknowledges roadblock in the path to a Josh Hokit title reign

Chael Sonnen further seemingly acknowledged that a major roadblock in Josh Hokit's path to a title reign is the incumbent ruler of the UFC heavyweight division, namely Ciryl Gane.

"The American Gangster" signaled that Hokit, who's been likened by many to heavyweight greats such as Cain Velasquez, is talented enough to win the title. He warned, however, that Gane is an incredibly skilled fighter himself and is likely to pose a bigger challenge than the undefeated Hokit's past opponents.

Sonnen said, "It's going to be very different. The sport, the division is going to look very different in the Hokit era. But he's got a big task."

Watch Chael Sonnen dissect the significant changes that a Josh Hokit title reign could bring below (*comments at the 4:10 and 7:17-minute marks of the video):