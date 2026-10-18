Dana White Gives Up Trying to Pronounce Fighter’s Name During UFC Bonus Announcement

Dana White had a hilarious moment while announcing the UFC bonuses, giving up on pronouncing a fighter’s name and opting for a much simpler solution.

The UFC roster is a global one, and that means plenty of names that are tough to get your tongue around, from Joanna Jędrzejczyk to Michał Oleksiejczuk. Mispronunciations are bound to happen. Joe Rogan has stumbled over Umar Nurmagomedov's name, and Chael Sonnen has twisted more than a few of them. Now Dana White has fallen into the same trap, struggling to get a name out.

Dana White Can’t Get Joel Faglier’s Name Right

UFC Edmonton delivered plenty of jaw-dropping moments. After a 13-bout card at Rogers Place, the promotion picked four stoppage winners for Performance of the Night: Mike Malott, Marc-Andre Barriault, Mandel Nallo and Joel Faglier. Naming Faglier as one of the bonus winners is where White ran into trouble.

The UFC boss fumbled the name halfway through and eventually gave up on it. He said he would call him Jose, then Joel, and admitted he couldn't read the name. In the end, White settled on Joel. In his words, “Let’s just call him Jose. Joel. I can’t fu*king read this. We’ll call him Joel.”