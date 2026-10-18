DWCS - Dana White Contender Series Season 9 LAS VEGAS, NV - AUG 12: Baisangur Susurkaev and Murtaza Talha meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC - DWCS - Dana White Contender Series Ep. 1 on August 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Nick Galanti turns years of 12-hour construction shifts into a UFC opportunity, making his debut against Julien Leblanc after a stunning DWCS knockout.

Galanti made quite an impression on DWCS in August, facing Carlos Petruzzella. After his initial takedown attempt was thwarted, Galanti switched to striking and landed a powerful right hook that dropped his opponent.

Now, with an impressive record of 8-1, the prospect is getting his chance to prove himself in the Octagon. Galanti stepped in on short notice to face Julien Leblanc at UFC Edmonton on Saturday marking another major chapter in his journey from construction worker to professional fighter.

Nick Galanti made an incredible leap from grinding through 12-hour construction shifts in New York City to competing on MMA's biggest stage. The middleweight earned his UFC contract with an eye-popping 35-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), turning years of hard work into a life-changing opportunity.

He didn't waste any time, following up with ground strikes to secure the first-round knockout at just 35 seconds. The impressive finish earned him a UFC contract and showcased his ability to adapt when his original plan did not go as he might have hoped.

Before his breakthrough, Galanti was juggling his fighting ambitions with demanding construction work and a landscaping business. The long shifts made training difficult, but he ultimately committed to pursuing MMA full-time.

His rapid finish on DWCS rewarded that decision and gave him an opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Galanti Receives Short-Notice UFC Opportunity

Galanti's UFC debut came sooner than expected after he replaced Gilbert Urbina against Leblanc. The exciting matchup took place at UFC Edmonton, where the New Jersey native entered with an official record of 8-1.

What made this debut even more special was the collectible aspect. Thanks to the UFC and Topps Debut Patch program, fighters making their debut sport a patch on their walkout jerseys. After the fight, this patch is removed and transformed into a unique, one-of-a-kind trading card that features the fighter's signature.

Galanti went on to defeat Leblanc by first-round submission at UFC Edmonton, improving his professional record to 9-1. His Octagon debut ended with another statement performance.