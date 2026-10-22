The UFC newcomer’s rapid start has now produced a surprising commercial first by securing a McDonald’s sponsorship, while a more personal milestone still waits in Miami.

The fast track began on Sept. 15, when Hernandez earned his contract by submitting Hugo Guillon with a rear-naked choke in the second round of Dana White’s Contender Series. 11 days later, stepping in on short notice, he finished Sedriques Dumas by guillotine in 57 seconds in his Octagon debut.

Luis Hernandez has been on the UFC roster for only a little over five weeks, but he is already making history outside the Octagon. Reports say the Miami fighter is the first UFC athlete to secure a McDonald’s sponsorship, adding a surprising commercial milestone to a fast start in the promotion.

“Happy meal happy deal!!! First ever deal done by @mcdonalds and a @ufc fighter in the history of combat sports!”

The timing stands out. Hernandez has fought in the UFC only once, yet the deal gives him a distinction outside the cage before he has booked a second appearance. It also shows how quickly attention around a new fighter can extend beyond fight results, even before he has established himself in the promotion.

The reports do not disclose the deal’s financial terms or specific promotional obligations, so its value and scope remain unclear. For now, the history-making claim is the headline: Hernandez is being described as the first UFC fighter to partner with McDonald’s.

The Miami Dream Hernandez Has Had Since Before the UFC

The sponsorship is a new milestone, but Hernandez has had another target in mind for years. Before he earned his UFC contract, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reported that he dreamed of competing in front of his hometown crowd at Miami’s Kaseya Center and reaching the top of his weight class.

He has now reached the UFC. A fight at Kaseya Center, though, remains an ambition rather than an announced booking. For a Miami native, walking into the Octagon before the crowd that has followed his journey would carry a significance no endorsement could replace.

The McDonald’s deal gives Hernandez an unexpected spotlight beyond fight night. His next challenge is to ensure that attention lasts for a reason that matters even more to a fighter: what he does when he steps back into the cage.