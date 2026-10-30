The flyweight champion has revealed that he is ready to move up to bantamweight for a superfight against champion Petr Yan, but wants to make history at flyweight first.

Joshua Van has often heaped praise on the Russian champion. He has publicly admitted that he enjoys watching Petr Yan fight and admires his style.

Joshua Van says he is open to a fight with Petr Yan

Now, the youngest active UFC champion is interested in joining the trend of moving up a division to challenge for another title. However, he insists on taking care of business at flyweight first.

Joshua Van has put his division on the map with his impressive fighting skills. The 24-year-old possesses excellent striking and explosive knockout power.

Given his admiration for Yan, Van was asked about the possibility of facing the Russian champion during an interview with Laura Sanko. He immediately expressed interest in the matchup.

“Of me fighting Pete Yan? Hell yea… Yes if the timing is right, as of right now I want to make history in Flyweight, we’ll see wassup,” Van said.

Van has become one of the most prominent names in the promotion with a string of dominant performances. If he maintains this pace, he could cement his place in UFC history.

Van in the Flyweight Division

Joshua Van holds a professional record of 18-2. He won the flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja and has since defended the belt against Tatsuro Taira and Pantoja in a rematch.

Van has already made history as the first-ever UFC champion from Myanmar. At 24, he is also the second-youngest champion in UFC history, behind Jon Jones.

Van is now scheduled to make his third title defense against Manel Kape at UFC 336, which is set to take place in January 2027.

Van has lost only once in the UFC and is currently riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak. He is often mentioned among the division’s greats by fans. A victory over Kape would further strengthen his legacy and leave him with little left to prove at flyweight.

If he wins at UFC 336, a move up to bantamweight to pursue a second UFC title could be on the table, especially given his own interest in facing champion Petr Yan.