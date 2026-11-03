The Serbian UFC welterweight is ‘tired’ of seeing current division champion Islam Makhachev continue his dominance.

However, No. 9-ranked Uros Medic believes that Makhachev has accomplished everything he needs to and should retire.

He went on a 17-fight winning streak, captured the lightweight title in 2022, and successfully defended it four times. Now, he reigns over the 170-pound division, where he holds a 2-0 record with one title defense.

Uros Medic on Islam Makhachev

During an appearance on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, Uros Medic spoke highly of Islam Makhachev.

Medic praised the Dagestani champion for his years of dominance and described him as a smart individual. However, he jokingly added that Makhachev should retire to make room for other fighters.

"I'm a little tired of watching Islam Makhachev winning at the top. He's a smart fella. So we're probably going to see him, what, for another year? Maybe another one or two fights," Medic said.

A few days ago, Makhachev revealed that his next fight would be his last. Ever since, his comments have sparked discussions across the MMA community. Speaking about the same, Medic suggested that Makhachev has already accomplished everything he needs to and has secured his legacy even if he decides to retire early.

What Did Makhachev Say?

“My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in the world,” Makhachev wrote in a social media post.

Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales is set for the interim welterweight championship, with the winner expected to face Makhachev in a title unification bout, most likely in the second or third quarter of 2027.

Makhachev comes from a team where words carry weight, as seen in Khabib’s decision to retire and never return to competition. Now, with a 29-1 record, Makhachev has arguably built a resume that surpasses Khabib’s. Therefore, if he has said that his next fight could be his last, there is a strong possibility he will follow through.