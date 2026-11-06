Johnny Parsons has revealed the legendary warrior who continues to motivate him through any setback.

"I have the warrior spirit. My mom is from Cebu, so I have that Lapu-Lapu fighting spirit in me," Parsons told ESPN .

The 16th-century hero Lapu-Lapu, who defended the Philippines from the Portuguese invaders, remains a symbol of courage and resilience in the country. The UFC star, whose mother is from the Filipino city of Cebu, believes his fierce fighting persona comes from that side of the family.

Jonny Parsons returns to the Octagon after 40 months. That hiatus, however, doesn't bother the Filipino-American, who finds the courage to keep going from an unlikely source in Lapu-Lapu.

After dealing with debilitating hip flexor and groin injuries that sidelined him from competition, Parsons knows that warrior spirit is about more than just aggressiveness. Resilience is what keeps the wheels turning.

"It's definitely about resilience and holding it down for your people."

The Portuguese colonists came to the Philippines armed on April 27, 1521. The Filipino, however, refused to surrender. Versed in the geography of their land, Lapu-Lapu led native warriors to victory over Ferdinand Magellan's forces at the Battle of Mactan in the Visayan islands.

For the Sluggernaut, it's a story about "overcoming the odds." It's the same unwavering attitude Parsons brings into the Octagon on Nov. 8 for his UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker showdown.

Speaking of odds, however, the UFC welterweight will have plenty of them to defy on Sunday.

Jonny Parsons Convinced He Has Tools to Beat Jose Souza

The Filipino fighter clashes with a towering 6'3" Jose Souza on Sunday for his long-awaited return to the cage. Standing at 5'9" himself, Jonny Parsons isn't exactly up against a fair challenge when it comes to height, with Souza holding a 10-inch reach advantage.

Moreover, being over a decade junior to the 35-year-old, Souza also brings a potential athleticism, speed, and explosiveness edge to the matchup. Still, the physical disadvantage doesn't rattle Jonny Parsons, who has faced similar threats before.

"I'm no stranger to fighting a taller, longer opponent. I think I have all the tools and weapons to defeat this guy ," the fighter replied with conviction.

Fighting a 6'1" Danny Roberts in his UFC debut, Parsons overcame a 5-inch reach disadvantage to deliver a stunning knockout victory with only 3 seconds left in the 2nd round. Before that, the Sluggernaut had knocked out Tyler Hill, a fighter standing at 6'3".

Clearly, Parsons is familiar with the challenge that stands across from him in the Octagon. And even after physical complications sabotaged his competitive run, the Filipino isn't one to slow down, believing tougher contests only bring out his best self.

"It just means that everyone's going to be able to see the best Jonny Parsons so far. But not the best ever, because I'm still getting better. "So I would say right now, I'm the healthiest and strongest I've ever been."

As Jonny Parsons gears up to bring that trademark to the Octagon, the Filipino will draw strength from the spirit of Lapu-Lapu, which continues to guide millions even beyond the battlefield.