Famed streamer Sneako has declared Islam Makhachev the greatest of all time (GOAT), placing him above his friend and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Sneako is an avid MMA follower and is often seen attending combat sports events. However, he is banned from the UFC.

However, the debate continues, with many pointing to Khabib’s limited number of title defenses and the fact that he never competed in a higher weight class. During a recent stream, Sneako explained why he believes Makhachev belongs at the top of the conversation.

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, thanks to his undefeated 29-0 record and dominant performances in the UFC.

That hasn't stopped him from sharing his opinions on current MMA affairs, and he is blunt in his takes. During a recent stream, Sneako weighed in on the GOAT debate between Islam Makhachev and Khabib.

“I think after becoming two-division champ and defending his status as two-division champ, I think Islam Makhachev is the greatest. Khabib is undefeated, but Islam Makhachev has far more title defenses than Khabib. A knockout like that, he recovered better than anybody,” Sneako said.

The MMA GOAT debate is an everlasting topic, with every fan having their own preferences when it comes to choosing the greatest fighter of all time. Neither Khabib nor Makhachev has a problem with the discussion. However, Makhachev’s fans will always have an advantage in the debate, given his success across two weight classes.

Why Is Sneako Banned From the UFC?

The UFC has yet to clarify why globally famous streamer Sneako is banned from its events. However, according to reports, the promotion has placed a character ban on him. Sneako has publicly admitted that he was barred from attending several UFC events, including UFC 323, despite having tickets.

Several factors could have contributed to the ban, including his controversial sparring session with middleweight champion Sean Strickland at the UFC Performance Institute in 2024.

Sneako has also been banned from multiple streaming platforms over his controversial political opinions.