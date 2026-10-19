NEW Marat Grigorian Gets a Free Pass to the ONE Tournament Final After Opponent’s Weight Miss Drew Zuhosky Edited by

A place in the final brings a shot at Superbon’s ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. But the route to earning it did not unfold as expected for everyone in Tokyo.

From This Article 1 . Marat Grigorian Advances Without Throwing a Punch

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Tournament semifinals took place at Ariake Arena on Saturday with Marat Grigorian, Luo Chao, Masaaki Noiri and Mohammad Siasarani chasing places in the final. The winner will challenge reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon. Marat Grigorian Advances Without Throwing a Punch Marat Grigorian was scheduled to meet Luo Chao in the semifinal, but the bout was removed from the card after the Friday weigh-ins. Luo failed to make the 155-lb limit during the allotted three-hour window, and negotiations to move the contest to catchweight failed. ONE later confirmed that Luo was disqualified, sending Grigorian through to the final without competing. The three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion is now one win from a title shot, without the semifinal test he had prepared for.

Luo had said before the event that his team prepared a different approach for Grigorian, but the matchup never reached the ring. Masaaki Noiri Wins a Tough Decision to Set Up the Final Noiri had to work through three rounds with Siasarani to advance. He won by split decision, with two judges scoring it 29–28 for the Japanese fighter and the third giving Siasarani a 29–28 card. Noiri used calf kicks early to disrupt Siasarani’s rhythm, while the Iranian looked to counter with uppercuts. Siasarani landed a four-punch combination in the second round, but the third grew scrappy. The referee issued him two yellow cards for excessive clinching, and both fighters traded punches on the inside until the bell. Grigorian had already made his preference clear before the semifinals: “I can’t predict who wins. But I would love to face Noiri.” Masaaki Noiri and Marat Grigorian are headed to the final of the ONE SAMURAI Featherweight Kickboxing Tournament! 🥊 #ONESAMURAI4 https://t.co/AOZx94jy5J — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 17, 2026 The date for the tournament final has yet to be announced. Grigorian and Noiri will meet for the opportunity to challenge Superbon for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.