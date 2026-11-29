“If he loses, it’s over”: Justin Gaethje names the fight Ilia Topuria must win to get back into title contention

Justin Gaethje (L) explains who Ilia Topuria (R) should face next to get into the title shot conversation

Justin Gaethje explains why Ilia Topuria must earn another title shot and why his next loss could derail his championship hopes.

In a conversation with Ryan Ruffles, Gaethje was asked whether he still considers Topuria one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Now, once again, Gaethje has made it clear that he dismisses Topuria's chances of fighting for the belt in his return to the octagon. Instead, the American champion believes 'El Matador' should fight Paddy Pimblett next, and he feels that if the Spaniard loses, his title shot aspirations are over.

Justin Gaethje put on an incredible performance to stop Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 and capture the lightweight belt. Since then, he has expressed little to no interest in giving Topuria an immediate rematch.

'The Highlight' acknowledged Topuria's skills and asserted that he considers the Spaniard a dangerous opponent. He suggested that the former UFC lightweight champion should face Pimblett next, since he is not getting an immediate title shot, in order to earn the opportunity.

“Yeah. What separates the men from the boys in this game? The ability to lock in,” Gaethje said. “He's fighting Paddy. He has to. And if he loses, it's over. He should beat Paddy, but you don't understand how crazy this game is.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

Meanwhile, Topuria and Pimblett have both expressed interest in being opposing coaches on UFC's The Ultimate Fighter show, and have shown interest in a potential fight next.

Topuria has yet to make his comeback after suffering a devastating loss to Gaethje, the only loss of his professional career.

Pimblett, who also suffered a defeat at the hands of Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight belt, bounced back with an impressive 52-second submission win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329.

If a Topuria vs. Pimblett fight gets made, it will surely have title implications, and the winner will likely demand the title opportunity. Interestingly, it will be the most important chapter of 'El Matador's' career, as he has never had to make a comeback after a defeat. Since this is only his first loss, it will be interesting to see whether he can bounce back stronger.