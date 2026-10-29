Michel Pereira is reportedly joining ZFN, with Hwang In-su linked to a December matchup that could test the Korean middleweight's UFC ambitions.

For Michel Pereira, leaving the UFC may mean returning to a country where his career first gathered momentum. Brazilian reporter Laerte Viana's report on Tuesday said the former middleweight had signed with Z-Fight Night (ZFN); a day later, Herald Business linked him to Hwang In-su for December 19. Neither Pereira nor ZFN has confirmed the move or fight.

Pereira's Road Back to Korea Began Before the UFC

South Korea was more than a stop on Pereira's way to the UFC. Across three Road FC appearances between July 2018 and February 2019, he stopped Yang Hae-jun, knocked out Won Jun Choi in 41 seconds, and finished Dae Sung Kim with knees in the second round. Those wins came before he made the leap to the UFC.

He announced himself in the UFC in May 2019, stopping Danny Roberts with a flying knee and punches 1:47 into round one. Pereira later put together an eight-fight winning streak that carried him into the middleweight rankings. His final appearance ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Shara Magomedov on June 27.