'The Butcher' is ready to return to the Squared Circle after an intense bloodbath victory at BKFC 81.

Sean Weir was initially supposed to face Irish fighter and light heavyweight champion Conor Cooke for the BKFC 96 bout. However, an unexplained last-minute withdrawal almost threatened to derail the championship before Leigh Cohoon stepped in.

Even with a last-minute opponent replacement for the UK light heavyweight championship bout, Weir is all set for a fireworks showdown on November 7. And the belt remains firmly in his sights.

Conor McGregor's Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship is gearing up for its Scottish debut. Sean Weir alone is enough to drive the hype for the BKFC 96 event , having already sold over 3000 tickets.

Standing across from the Scot now would be the British phenom, who doesn't hold the division title. Yet, the promotion has confirmed that the title still remains on the line, with both fighters getting an equal whirl at clinching the light heavyweight gold.

However, one must note that BKFC's official statement has yet to supply a proper explanation for Cooke's withdrawal or the current title situation. Whether the belt has vacant or interim status also remains unclear.

That said, both fighters are swinging on huge momentum ahead of the Scotland bout. Leigh Cohoon, who recently steamrolled Ste Wallwork to grab a 2nd-round TKO victory, has won four of his last five outings. All of those victories came before the final bell, highlighting his lethal finishing ability.

Sean Weir himself has pulled off an unbeaten streak in BKFC, with one of his latest victories being a sight to behold.

Sean Weir Survived Early Knockdowns For Brutal TKO Triumph

Coming fresh off a stunning first-round KO win over John Ferguson in his BKFC debut, Sean Weir entered the AO Arena in Manchester with conviction. However, Joe Lister, facing off against the unbeaten striking prospect, quickly put Weir in trouble.

Lister dropped Weir with a massive shot, as fans braced for an early end to the night's fourth showdown. The Butcher, however, beat the countdown to get back on his feet. As the wild brawl continued, Lister served another brutal knockdown, although following it up with illegal shots.

Despite a difficult start to the clash, the Scotsman wasn't one to back down. Weir returned with a second wind in the next round, storming towards Lister with relentless pressure as he gained the inside position. Blasting heavy rights from the pocket, Weir brought an end to the exchange at 1:25 of the 2nd round, landing 67 total strikes.

This stunning U-turn to a matchup that almost felt like it had slipped away from the Scot shows his ability to turn the tide even under pressure. And now, as Sean Weir returns with a raving home country crowd at his back, the light heavyweight crown feels like his to claim.