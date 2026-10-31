Steve Erceg Reveals Three Dream Flyweight Matchups He Wants Next
Steve Erceg is slowly making his way up the flyweight rankings and he's got his dream matchups already lined up.
Former title challenger Stephen Erceg is looking to reignite his push toward the top of the 125-pound division, and he already has a few specific names in mind for his next Octagon outing. Holding a professional MMA record of 14-5 with five UFC victories, the Australian standout isn't shying away from high-stakes tests as he charts his path back into championship contention.
Speaking on his future plans within the weight class, Erceg laid out a trio of dream flyweight matchups he wants to secure: former interim champion Brandon Royval, British star Lone'er Kavanagh, and Japanese grappling phenom Tatsuro Taira.
Testing Himself Against the Best
For Erceg, targeting these specific opponents comes down to a simple philosophy, he wants to compete against the absolute elite of the division.
"Basically I want to fight the guys that I think are good," Erceg explained. "Anyone that I think is pretty good I want to test myself against."
Each option presents a unique stylistic challenge for the Australian. A showdown with Royval would almost certainly deliver non-stop pace and chaotic scramble exchanges, offering Erceg a chance to make a massive statement against a top-tier contender. Meanwhile, facing Taira would pit two of the flyweight division's sharpest technical minds and grapplers against one another in a clash of tactical execution. On the other hand, squaring off against Kavanagh would provide a thrilling stand-up test against one of the most explosive, fast-rising talents in the 125-pound ranks.
Erceg originally vaulted into mainstream prominence after pushing flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja to a razor-thin five-round decision at UFC 301. Since then, he has stayed eager to test his striking and submission skills against anyone willing to step across the cage.
Whether matchmakers pair him with a top contender like Royval or an ascending threat like Kavanagh or Taira, Erceg's goal remains crystal clear: prove he belongs at the very top of the flyweight mountain.