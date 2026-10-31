Former title challenger Stephen Erceg is looking to reignite his push toward the top of the 125-pound division, and he already has a few specific names in mind for his next Octagon outing. Holding a professional MMA record of 14-5 with five UFC victories, the Australian standout isn't shying away from high-stakes tests as he charts his path back into championship contention.

Speaking on his future plans within the weight class, Erceg laid out a trio of dream flyweight matchups he wants to secure: former interim champion Brandon Royval, British star Lone'er Kavanagh, and Japanese grappling phenom Tatsuro Taira.

Testing Himself Against the Best

For Erceg, targeting these specific opponents comes down to a simple philosophy, he wants to compete against the absolute elite of the division.