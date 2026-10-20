Ali Abdelaziz comes to Farid Basharat's defense over UFC exit
The circumstances surrounding Farid Basharat's split from the UFC have become the subject of rumor, but Ali Abdelaziz has now come to his client's defense.
Farid Basharat was determined to enthrone himself as the world's greatest bantamweight. Unfortunately, his days on the UFC roster are over, despite his undefeated record. While no one can be sure why he wasn't re-signed, Ali Abdelaziz has silenced all talk that his client was turning down fights.
Farid Basharat did nothing wrong
There was significant speculation surrounding Farid Basharat's UFC exit. He was an undefeated fighter and didn't seem to have any confirmed issues with the promotion. However, upon completing his contract, he was not offered a new one, despite his interest in renewal. Amid the uncertainty, some, like former UFC heavyweight Zac Pauga, believed that Basharat was guilty of turning down fights, which has always been the quickest way to get on UFC CEO Dana White's bad side.
The speculation, though, was baseless, as Basharat's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has since come out to assure fans that Basharat did no such thing.
"Let me be clear: Farid Basharat did not turn down a fight. In 2024, he fought an opponent who was 10 pounds overweight. He's always been a company guy and accepted every opponent offered to him. The company decided not to re-sign him, for whatever reason. It's all good. I still believe he's one of the best fighters in the world. I believe he was on his way to fighting for a UFC title, and he can beat anybody in the top 15 on any given day. Stay tuned."
Basharat himself has denied the accusations that he was turning down fights, instead blaming his UFC exit on the promotion prioritizing entertainment value over having the best fighters on the roster. Currently 16-0, Basharat emerged as a prospect on Dana White's Contender Series, before going on to have seven fights in the UFC. Although he was successful, he lacked the high finishing rate that the promotion seems to favor more and more. For now, Basharat will have to rebuild himself outside of the UFC.
His most high-profile options are the PFL and ONE Championship, or he could go the same route that another undefeated fighter who was let go from the UFC has taken. Muhammad Mokaev, who is 17-0 (1), signed with Brave CF back in 2024, and is now the promotion's current flyweight champion. Perhaps, if Basharat is open to it, there's room for him there as well.