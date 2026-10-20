The circumstances surrounding Farid Basharat's split from the UFC have become the subject of rumor, but Ali Abdelaziz has now come to his client's defense.

Farid Basharat was determined to enthrone himself as the world's greatest bantamweight. Unfortunately, his days on the UFC roster are over, despite his undefeated record. While no one can be sure why he wasn't re-signed, Ali Abdelaziz has silenced all talk that his client was turning down fights.

Farid Basharat did nothing wrong

There was significant speculation surrounding Farid Basharat's UFC exit. He was an undefeated fighter and didn't seem to have any confirmed issues with the promotion. However, upon completing his contract, he was not offered a new one, despite his interest in renewal. Amid the uncertainty, some, like former UFC heavyweight Zac Pauga, believed that Basharat was guilty of turning down fights, which has always been the quickest way to get on UFC CEO Dana White's bad side.

The speculation, though, was baseless, as Basharat's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has since come out to assure fans that Basharat did no such thing.