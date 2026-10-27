Ariel Helwani blasts UFC for booking Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales interim title fight
The Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales fight has drawn mixed emotions from the MMA community, including Ariel Helwani, though it's largely due to the inclusion of an interim belt.
On paper, Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales is a fight that the MMA community should celebrate. It's a high stakes fight that many expect to end with a violent finish. Unfortunately, the fact that it's for an interim welterweight title doesn't sit right with many.
Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales shouldn't be for an interim belt
That is, at least, according to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He recognizes the action-packed nature of the matchup, as both Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are knockout artists who have embarked on respective reigns of terror in the welterweight division and have wins over high-level opponents, especially Prates, who has finished two former champions in back-to-back fights.
The fight will also crown a definitive number one contender for Islam Makhachev to face, but the UFC 336 co-headliner should not be for an interim welterweight title. Certainly not because a champion who fought in mid-August ultimately opted against fighting in January, especially when champions who fought longer ago than he did and have no return date haven't caused the UFC to book an interim title fight in their division.
"Let's be real, it's total bullsh*t that there's an interim welterweight title on the line. Islam last fought in August. This fight is happening in January. That's 5 months later. What the hell are we doing? Look at Carlos Ulberg. He last fought in April, tore his ACL, and there's no sign of him coming back. Yet they haven't created an interim title in his division."
Helwani makes a fair point about Carlos Ulberg, who won the light heavyweight title back at UFC 327, and while he loves the Prates vs. Morales fight outside of an unnecessary interim belt being involved, he can't help but feel that the UFC only created an interim belt to spite Makhachev.
"Now, I absolutely love Prates vs. Morales. It's a freaking amazing fight, and I'm happy they get the potential perks of a title fight. But there's absolutely no need for an interim title fight, unless they're mad at Islam for not taking this fight. If the UFC needs something to happen, they're gonna change their own rules and make it all that much more confusing for everyone."
While Prates was initially frustrated with Makhachev's unwillingness to fight him at UFC 336, he has since redirected his attention to Morales, who is ramping up the trash talk between them.