The Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales fight has drawn mixed emotions from the MMA community, including Ariel Helwani, though it's largely due to the inclusion of an interim belt.

On paper, Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales is a fight that the MMA community should celebrate. It's a high stakes fight that many expect to end with a violent finish. Unfortunately, the fact that it's for an interim welterweight title doesn't sit right with many.

Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales shouldn't be for an interim belt

That is, at least, according to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He recognizes the action-packed nature of the matchup, as both Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are knockout artists who have embarked on respective reigns of terror in the welterweight division and have wins over high-level opponents, especially Prates, who has finished two former champions in back-to-back fights.

The fight will also crown a definitive number one contender for Islam Makhachev to face, but the UFC 336 co-headliner should not be for an interim welterweight title. Certainly not because a champion who fought in mid-August ultimately opted against fighting in January, especially when champions who fought longer ago than he did and have no return date haven't caused the UFC to book an interim title fight in their division.