Farman Hasanov targets another UFC victory at UFC Vegas 123 as roster cuts and criticism over wrestling-heavy fighting styles spark debate.

Hasanov earned a unanimous decision victory against Nolan at UFC Baku on June 27. The 31-year-old brilliantly stood out with his relentless wrestling prowess, despite showing signs of fatigue during the fight. Now, he is ready to face Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday

Yet, as discussions around the promotion's approach to the treatment of grappling-focused fighters keep growing, Hasanov's next appearance could spark even more interesting conversations.

Farman Hasanov has certainly made waves in his UFC debut with his wrestling-heavy approach. This comes at a fascinating moment for the promotion. The undefeated Azerbaijani prospect has landed 17 takedowns against Eric Nolan , breaking the record for the most takedowns in a UFC debut.

His success comes in between controversy surrounding the UFC's recent roster moves. Michael 'Venom' Page was not offered a new contract despite boasting an impressive 5-1 promotional record. The undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat also left after an incredible 7-0 run in the Octagon. Furthermore, his brother Javid also parted ways with the promotion.

Basharat was quick to point out that the UFC was leaning more towards aggressive brawlers instead of technically skilled fighters. Moreover, he discussed that the promotion had allegedly reported dissatisfaction in regards to his fighting style to his management team.

Muhammad Mokaev Questions UFC's Influence on Fighters

Subsequently, Muhammad Mokaev voiced his concerns about the situation, claiming that fighters had received calls warning them that if they continued focusing too much on wrestling-heavy performances, it could cost them their UFC contracts.

"When fighters are getting phone calls from bosses telling them, 'If you keep wrestling like that, you're going to get cut,' then you're basically telling fighters how you want them to fight," Mokaev wrote on X.

To top it off, Joe Rogan raised some eyebrows when he questioned the decision to part ways with Basharat. He argued that fighters should not have to sacrifice their intelligent MMA strategies just to keep audiences entertained.

As Hasanov prepares for another Octagon appearance, his wrestling skills remain a hot topic. It will be interesting to see if he can translate his record-setting approach into another win against Lebosnoyni.