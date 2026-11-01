Belal Muhammad praises Julian Erosa after the veteran delivers a stunning first-round knockout in his retirement fight at UFC Vegas 123.

In the lead-up to the fight, Erosa made it clear that UFC Vegas 123 would be his last time stepping into the UFC octagon and that he would call it a career. He entered the bout on a two-fight losing skid.

The highlight-reel knockout left MMA fans stunned, with many sharing their thoughts online. Now, Belal Muhammad has also weighed in, reacting to Erosa’s victory in his retirement fight.

“That was a fairy tale ending right there,” were the immediate words of Daniel Cormier, who was commentating at UFC Vegas 123 after witnessing Julian Erosa’s insane knockout victory in his retirement fight against JeongYeong Lee.

Meanwhile, Lee also entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak, determined to get back in the win column.

In the early exchanges, it looked like Erosa’s retirement fight would not go in his favor, as he was visibly hurt by a left hook from Lee. However, he overcame the early adversity and quickly turned the tables.

He landed a brutal right hand that sent Lee crashing to the canvas, and ‘Juicy J’ followed up with a couple of strikes. The referee quickly stepped in and stopped the bout at 1:31 of the first round.

The knockout drew a reaction from former welterweight champion Muhammad, who took to X and praised the veteran’s ability to bounce back and deliver another memorable performance when it mattered most.

“Wow Erosa always comes back!!,” Muhammad wrote on X.

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

With that, Erosa’s incredible career came to an end with a fairy-tale, highlight-reel knockout. His professional record stands at 32 wins and 14 losses

Julian Erosa reflects on his fairy tale retirement ending

In his octagon interview, Erosa admitted that Lee had hurt him with the left hook early. He joked that getting hurt before rallying to win has become a trademark of his fights.

‘Juicy J' credited his training for the finishing blow, revealing that he had been working on putting more weight behind his punches.

“Yes. You know, I uh been working on it just like throwing my weight behind my punches and uh you know, it it shows right there, man. Throwing that right hand, exchanging right hands with him. You know, it's not a Juicy J fight without getting hurt beforehand and coming back and getting the win. So, I love it, man. I'm so happy,” Erosa said.

Check out Julian Erosa’s comments below: