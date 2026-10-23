Hank Strandberg has a look at Cam Rowston ahead of UFC 333

Fighting out of the famed City Kickboxing gym, it was safe to say that there were some lofty expectations put on the young 185-lb prospect before he made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 260. Rowston ended up surpassing them in droves after knocking out Ultimate Fighter alumnus Andre Petroski in the very first round.

Back in late 2024, Rowston attempted to gain entry into the UFC by putting on an emphatic performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. Unfortunately, the then 29-year-old found himself on the wrong end of a decision loss at the hands of then undefeated phenom Torrez Finney. This didn’t spell the end for “Battle Giraffe”'s desire to earn a contract with the company, because after three straight victories he again secured a spot on the show that next year, where he decimated Brandon Holmes in just three minutes to gain White’s approval.

Undefeated in the promotion at 3-0, Australia’s Cam Rowston is preparing to punch his ticket into the upper echelon of the middleweight division this Saturday at UFC 333.

In 2026, Rowston has further impressed with another two consecutive triumphs, getting his hand raised against a stern pair of veteran opponents in Cody Brundage and Robert Bryczek. His short but highly successful path on the road to contendership has brought the Aussie to the cusp of the middleweight rankings. At UFC 333, Rowston will endeavor to snag a place in the weight class’s top 15 when he locks horns with another very seasoned adversary in the form of Germany’s Abus Magomedov.

Abus Magomedov One of the Most Experienced fighters at Middleweight

Touting a stunning professional record of 29-7-1, Magomedov has seen and done almost anything over the course of his nearly two decades long career. Beginning his journey in mixed martial arts in 2010, the Dagestan native has fought in world-renowned organizations such as KSW and the PFL. Under the latter’s banner, he took home a sterling win over future welterweight champion Sadibou Sy.

Making his freshman Octagon outing in 2023, Magomedov has crossed paths with several heavy-hitters in his weight category such as Joe Pyfer,Caio Borralho, andSean Strickland. While a title shot has continued to elude the 36-year-old due to suffering some crucial defeats, the gap in cage time between him and Rowston is noticeably vast, with the German boasting more stoppage victories than the younger man total amount of bouts.

Cam Rowston Seeking to Join Top-Ranked Middleweight Athletes

Undefeated in over two years, Rowston has built up a significant win streak since losing in his first appearance on the Contender Series, putting together seven triumphs in a row. Should the Aussie manage to topple Magomedov at UFC 333, then he will join the ranks of some of the preeminent middleweights in the company, which includes his teammate and previous champion Israel Adesanya.

In 2026, fans have seen a noticeable rise in Contender Series graduates making sizable leaps up their respective division’s ladders, with names like recent signees Bilal Hasan and Anthony Wint making huge waves after acquiring their contracts back in August. Heavyweight star Josh Hokit in particular has become a promising contender, as the American is set to clash with current incumbent Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334. Itching to begin his own campaign toward a title shot, Rowston is gearing up to announce himself as the next great 185-lb juggernaut in Abu Dhabi.