Cristian Perez announces himself in the UFC with a stunning 27-second knockout of Kyle Nelson at UFC Edmonton after a wild opening exchange.

The opening moments were nothing short of chaotic. Perez attempted to pull off an Imanari roll before the fight returned to striking range, where Nelson landed a solid right hand that momentarily threw the newcomer off his game.

Making his promotional debut after securing a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, Perez entered the bout with plenty to prove. He wasted little time in displaying his finishing skills by stopping Nelson with a barrage of punches, earning one of the night's fastest finishes.

All Cristian Perez needed was just 27 seconds to leave a lasting impression in the UFC Octagon. The Mexican lightweight pulled off an incredible knockout against Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson at UFC Edmonton, transforming a fiery opening exchange into a memorable victory.

However, Perez wasn't down for long. He bounced back and took charge, landing a fierce knee against the cage, following it up with combinations that sent Nelson crashing to the mat.

Not one to let up, Perez pounced on his opponent, raining down a series of hammerfists and right hands. With Nelson struggling to defend himself, the referee had no choice but to step in and call the fight at just 0:27 into the first round.

The finish highlighted Perez's ability to respond under pressure. Rather than allowing Nelson's early success to dictate the fight, the Mexican prospect immediately turned the momentum in his favor.

UFC Debut Puts Perez on the Lightweight Radar

Perez arrived in the UFC after a standout performance on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2026, where he took down Logan Paxton via second-round strikes to secure his contract. The knockout against Nelson provided an emphatic follow-up to that breakthrough performance.

For Nelson, the loss marked another difficult night after his previous loss to Terrance McKinney in March 2026. The Canadian veteran was unable to recover from Perez's rapid combination of knees and punches.

Perez's debut was nothing short of thrilling. At just 27 seconds, he demonstrated the kind of finishing power that can quickly attract attention in the UFC's lightweight division. His next assignment will offer a clearer indication of how far the 27-year-old prospect can climb.