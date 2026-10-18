After having to go back to Contender Series for the second time, Cristian Perez made an impressive debut in the UFC Saturday night:

A knockout win over Gilberto Santos (6-8 MMA) in the first round of their fight this past April was enough for Perez to get another shot on Contender Series two months ago. During DWCS 88, he faced off against Logan Paxton, scoring a second-round knockout. By the end of the night, he was one of the newest members of the UFC's roster.

Although Perez took Sousa to the third round that August night on Contender Series, it wasn't enough for the former to overcome the latter's offensive prowess. A knockout victory by Sousa netted him a UFC contract. Thus far, Manoel Sousa has yet to lose in the UFC.

Cristian Perez (16-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC ) had to take the long way to the No. 1 MMA promotion in the world. Last year, the then-13-1 Perez was booked to appear on DWCS 79, fighting against Manoel Sousa (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC.)

Cristian Perez Returns for UFC Debut Two Months After DWCS Triumph

While Dana White was hoping to book Cristian Perez for Noche UFC in Glendale, AZ less than a month after his victory on Contender Series, a Sept. 12 fight in Arizona failed to materialize. Perez would need to wait until the night of Oct. 17 and UFC Edmonton to make his first walk to the Octagon.

Saturday night, he'd get his first appearance in the UFC against Kyle Nelson (17-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC.) Nelson was one of 12 Canadian fighters to appear during UFC Edmonton this weekend.

Although Perez' fight versus Nelson was slated for a maximum of three rounds at five minutes per round, the Combate Global alumnus would only need a few seconds to complete his task. Not long after the command to fight was given by referee Jason Herzog, Cristian Perez absorbed a right-handed punch from Kyle Nelson before he returned fire with kicks to the leg.

From there, a right hand from Cristian Perez would put Kyle Nelson down. A flurry of ground and pound shots spelled the end of the fight, with Herzog waving off the contest in just 27 seconds' time.

Cristian Perez Talks to Paul Felder

Upon Joe Martinez officially announcing Cristian Perez as the winner, Cristian Perez used his post-fight interview with Paul Felder to discuss his gameplan.

"I just wanted to impress," Cristian Perez began, through his translator. "I just wanted to impress Dana and I wanted to get him out in the first round."

Although Cristian Perez didn't identify when he'd like to fight next, he also didn't mention a specific UFC fighter that he wants to verse in his next contest.

"Alfredo Angel is the only one that could give me a good fight," Perez said, challenging actor Alfredo Adame to a bout. Adame competed in the Ring Royale celebrity boxing event earlier this year, finishing Carlos Trejo inside the opening round.