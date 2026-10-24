Demetrious Johnson pointed to himself as an example when urging UFC champ Sean Strickland to request that the UFC release him from his contract.

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson has offered a unique perspective on Sean Strickland’s ongoing contract drama with the organization. Speaking on coach Tim Welch’s podcast, the former pound-for-pound king suggested that if the outspoken middleweight contender is genuinely dissatisfied with his current deal, asking for an official release might actually be his best path forward.

During the interview, Johnson drew directly from his own historic departure from the promotion in 2018, when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. "If you want to get released, they release him. I’m sure the UFC can always angle something," Johnson explained, noting that UFC CEO Dana White and executive Hunter Campbell can often construct a mutually beneficial arrangement if a fighter explicitly requests to move on.

Following the Mighty Mouse Blueprint

Johnson certainly knows a thing or two about promotional leverage. The 40-year-old legend defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 consecutive times during a dominant Octagon reign before orchestrating his exit. On the other hand, Strickland boasts a 31-7 professional MMA record and famously captured the UFC middleweight crown with a shocking decision victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. However, Strickland has grown increasingly vocal about fighter pay and promotional constraints in recent months.