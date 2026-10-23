Arman Tsarukyan has raised some questions regarding Sean Strickland's pay dispute with the UFC, claiming it's a problem of low self-confidence.

When asked about Strickland’s ongoing grievances, Tsarukyan held nothing back . The lightweight contender questioned why any athlete would willingly sign a multi-fight deal if they were unhappy with the scheduled payout down the line.

Strickland, the former middleweight champion, recently voiced his frustration over his purse structure following high-profile bouts, including his high-stakes showdown against Khamzat Chimaev. While fighter pay remains a hot topic across mixed martial arts, Tsarukyan believes the issu e comes down to personal business strategy rather than promotional policy.

The UFC pay debate is a tale as old as time, but top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is not buying Sean Strickland’s latest complaints about his contract.

"How you can sign your contract, fight one more fight, next fight you know before the fight, second one is gonna be this purse and then you signing the contract?" Tsarukyan said. "You gotta be a little smart... Maybe he didn't believe in himself that he's gonna beat Khamzat, that's why he signed."

Tsarukyan’s blunt assessment hits on a critical reality inside the UFC business model. Fighters routinely sign structured multi-fight agreements that lock in their purses for upcoming bouts. According to Tsarukyan, locking in a deal prior to a massive matchup against a top contender signals a lack of belief in one's own market value. If a fighter truly expects to win and elevate their stock, they ought to bet on themselves and negotiate from a position of power.

Strickland, who owns an 18-7 record in the UFC, has built a massive fan base around his unfiltered personality and outspoken nature. However, Tsarukyan, currently standing at 24-3 in his professional career, views contract management as an equally vital skill for long-term athletic success.

At the end of the day, fighter pay will always provoke heated debate across the MMA landscape. But as Tsarukyan sees it, if you want a bigger piece of the pie, you must play your cards smarter before stepping inside the cage.